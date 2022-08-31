Mitch and Krysten's Career Goals on 'MAFS' Don’t Line up (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 31 episode of Married at First Sight.

Even if Mitch and his new wife Krysten have it hard from the start on Married at First Sight (he mistakes Krysten's mother for her at their wedding), they're still putting in the effort to make things work. But in an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 31 episode, Mitch's opinions about Krysten's job and goals may set them back a bit.