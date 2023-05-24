Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images A Look Inside Celebrity Couple Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Martin Mcdonagh's Mysterious Romance Phoebe Waller-Bridge is no stranger to the small screen, and her boyfriend's an industry professional too. But Phoebe is famously private about her dating life! By Pretty Honore May 24 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

2023 marks the premiere of the latest installment in the long-lived franchise, Indiana Jones. In it, Harrison Ford reprises his role as Indiana Jones, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the film series as his goddaughter, Helena Shaw.

Best known as the series creator and lead actress in Amazon Prime Video’s British TV series Fleabag, Phoebe has gained massive popularity since her industry debut, and fans of the actress are dying to know more about her personal life. For example — who is she dating? Meet her boyfriend, Martin McDonagh.



‘Indiana Jones’ actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is pretty tight-lipped about her dating life.

While it’s been confirmed that Phoebe and Martin are totally a thing, they keep private when it comes to their dating life. That said, Martin previously made a rare mention of his relationship in an October 2022 interview with The Guardian. “No comment,” he told the outlet when asked about his girlfriend. “But thumbs up on my love life, thanks for asking.”

Phoebe and her ex-husband, Irish author and TV personality Conor Woodman, were married from 2014 until late 2017 when she reportedly met Martin. The couple first made a connection at a screening for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a short film starring Peter Dinklage, Woody Harrelson, and Sam Rockwell.



Phoebe and Martin took their relationship public when they shared a smooch on the red carpet of the Golden Globes months later. Much like Phoebe, Martin is also no stranger to the spotlight. Here’s everything we know about the guy!

Everything we know about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s boyfriend!

Martin, who’s of British-Irish descent, got his big break in the film industry in the mid-90s following the premiere of his play, The Beauty Queen of Leenane. Since then, a number of his plays have been performed on the Westend and Broadway. Additionally, he has an extensive background in film. Among his most famous works are The Seven Psychopaths, which stars Colin Farrell. His most recent movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, was released in 2022.

Source: Getty Images Martin McDonagh and Phoebe Waller-Bridge