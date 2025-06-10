What to Know About the Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Relationship Timeline Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney starred in the rom-com ‘Anyone But You,’ and their off-screen chemistry while promoting the film led to dating speculation. By Danielle Jennings Published June 10 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Celebrity relationships are just as unpredictable as many other aspects of the entertainment industry, and for every Hollywood breakup comes the details about what actually went wrong. Although no longer together, Glen Powell and Gigi Paris were together for years — but then he did a movie with Sydney Sweeney, and their already rocky foundation fell apart. But here’s a look back at how the former couple began.

In 2023, Glen and Sydney starred in the rom-com Anyone But You, and thanks to their intense off-screen chemistry while promoting the film, there was immediate speculation that life actually imitated art and that the two had a real-life romantic connection.

Here's what to know about the Glen Powell and Gigi Paris relationship timeline.

In 2020, Glen and Gigi initially sparked dating rumors after they were seen together on a vacation in Mexico. However, the pair didn’t officially confirm things between them until a year later in February 2021 when they went Instagram official, according to Us Weekly.

By November 2021, Glen and Gigi made their red carpet debut while attending the Guggenheim International Gala. In 2022, Glen co-starred in the Tom Cruise blockbuster sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, and Gigi accompanied him all over the world at various premieres for the film, including Cannes, London, and San Diego, per the outlet.

In March 2023, filming for Anyone But You began in Australia, and Gigi flew out to visit Glen. However, just a month later, in April, she unfollowed him on Instagram. Shortly after, it was confirmed that Glen and Gigi had split after three years together, Us Weekly reported at the time.

What has Gigi said about her breakup with Glen?

It’s been over two years since they called it quits and Gigi has not publicly commented on the split — but all that changed during her June 10 appearance on the Too Much podcast, per PEOPLE. She began, noting that their relationship was strained six months prior to their actual breakup, but she hoped that the Australia visit would help mend things.

"I got a phone call from him right when I was about to go to Australia to work. And he called and said, the producers and I have discussed that I think it's best that you don't come to visit ... And that's when I hung up,” Gigi recalled.

“And I was like, this motherf--ker is done to me. That phone call really is what broke me," she continued. "I thought we had hope, like, maybe when I got there that, like, things would maybe get better. But once I got that phone call, I just knew it was done. I had lost whoever that person was that I loved."

"I went anyways just to look him in the eye and break up with him, it was the hardest thing I'd ever had to do,” Gigi shared. "And there was a rule, like, I was not allowed near set. I was not allowed anywhere near production. It was very bizarre."

What did Gigi say about Glen and Sydney’s relationship?

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public," Gigi said in the interview. "Like, don't make an a-- out of me. Like, just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know? … What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

"Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said ... Never once," she added of how Glen never publicly shut down the rumors about him and Sydney.

"It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don't know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy," she continued.