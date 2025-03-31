Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Calls off Engagement, Is Spotted With Glen Powell "Ya just know Pete Davidson is somewhere schemin…" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 31 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to risqué roles, often sharing on-screen chemistry with Hollywood heartthrobs. But when she hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2024 (Season 49, Episode 13), she reassured fans that, despite her steamy scenes with stars like Glen Powell, she was fully committed to her fiancé, businessman Jonathan Davino. The two began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward a year, and reports are now swirling that she called off her engagement. So, where does her relationship with Jonathan stand today, and why was she later spotted with her Anyone But You co-star Glen? Here’s what we know.

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her engagement.

Source: Mega

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, are reportedly going through a rough patch, leading them to call off their engagement. Us Weekly broke the news in late March 2025, revealing details from an insider about the state of their relationship. "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split," the source shared.

Article continues below advertisement

They added, "Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now." So, while their engagement is on pause, they haven't broken up. However, the spring wedding everyone was expecting is officially off. "The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it," the insider revealed. "Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress."

But the reason behind the called-off engagement might have had more to do with Sydney’s career than their actual relationship. According to a source, the tension between them tends to rise when she’s heavily involved in work, as it keeps her away for long periods.

Article continues below advertisement

On top of that, public speculation about her chemistry with co-stars, like the rumors surrounding her and Glen while filming Anyone But You, only adds pressure. "It's a tough dynamic for Jonathan," the source explained. If they can find a balance between Sydney’s busy career and their relationship, maybe wedding plans could be put back in motion — maybe.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Sydney Sweeney dating Glen Powell after calling off her engagement?

Following news of her reported called-off engagement, Sydney was spotted with Glen at the end of March 2025, fueling speculation that there might be something going on between them — and possibly that he played a role in her and Jonathan halting their wedding plans.

Gossip outlet Deuxmoi shared photos of Sydney and Glen together on March 30 in Dallas at a rehearsal dinner, but it turns out they were both there for Glen’s sister’s wedding. According to TMZ, Sydney had RSVP’d months ago, back when she and Jonathan were still planning their trip to the altar, so her presence at the event wasn’t unexpected.

Article continues below advertisement