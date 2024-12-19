Sydney Sweeney Responds to Body-Shaming Posts Calling Her "Frumpy" The actor has also been called a "Butterface" online amid her recent weight gain for her portrayal of boxer Christy Martin. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 19 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

While we may not remember what Euphoria is about once the HBO show returns in 2026, per its last update, the show's cast is doing just fine during its lengthy hiatus. Sydney Sweeney is one of the show's stars who wasn't going to let whatever was going on with the show stop her from remaining booked and busy. After accepting several new roles that highlights her range, Sydney has moved into A-list territory in a few short years.

Unfortunately, with the actor's ongoing fame has made her subject to comments about her appearance. Whether she's wearing a bikini online or showing off her body changes for a new role, it seems like internet trolls don't want to let Sydney live. In December 2024, the actor clapped back at fans' body-shaming comments — twice.

Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney took to Instagram to respond to fans' body shaming comments.

Although many celebrities receive hateful comments daily, in most cases, few of them go on to share the mean posts they've read about themselves. However, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2024, Sydney did just that when she shared what some fans say about her looks. On Instagram, she shared screenshots of users calling her "frumpy," "Butterface," and saying she has a "horrible body" and inquired about her weight gain, with many fans assuming she's pregnant.

The horrific comments were followed by Sydney sharing photos of herself training for her upcoming role as boxer Christy Martin in her biopic. In October 2024, she confirmed the role after stating that paparazzi snapped several photos of her filming without her noticing. In an Instagram post, Sydney shamed the paps for sneaking around the shoot and opened up about the physical and emotional journey she's had while preparing for the role.

"Well, the cat's out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I'm working on right now," she wrote in the caption. "Over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring."

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all," she continued. "More to come soon."

Sydney Sweeney continued her clap back with a post that flaunted her body even more.

In addition to showing the concerning comments she receives from her haters, Sydney proved she will continue to flaunt her body, however and whenever she sees fit. One week after sharing what the haters have said about her, the actor responded to body shamers again in an indirect, yet attention-grabbing way.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, she posed for the 'gram where she neglected to wear a top, opting to only wear a brown and cream Miu Miu cardigan. Sydney posed for the camera on a New York City rooftop while topless. "rain rain go away," she wrote in the caption.

