As Sydney Sweeney's Star Rises, Her Fiancé Has Come Into the Spotlight "He's not a restaurateur. I have no idea where that came from. He's also not the heir of a pizza company. He's a business guy. He's from Chicago." By Joseph Allen Mar. 7 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Few stars have burned brighter in recent years than Sydney Sweeney. After breaking out on Euphoria, she has made the jump over to movies like Anyone But You, and is hoping to be one of the great movie stars of the next decade.

In light of all that success, many have gotten curious about who Sydney's fiancé is. The two have been engaged since 2022, but in part because he's not in Hollywood, far less is known about him than is known about some celebrity couples. Here's what we know about Sydney Sweeney's fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Who is Sydney Sweeney's fiancé?

Sydney and Jonathan have been engaged since 2022, and the rumors that they were dating first started to swirl even earlier, all the way back in 2018. Although Sydney's star has continued to rise, though, she has kept the details of her romantic life to herself as much as possible. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told Glamour U.K. in December 2023.

“I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me," she continued. She did say that the two have started to work together on producing projects (they co-produced Anyone But You together), and she has also made it clear that he is not a restaurant owner, even though that detail was reported widely. What we do know is that Jonathan is from Chicago, and that he works in business.

“He’s not a restaurateur,” she explained. “I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company. He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’" Although Sydney doesn't discuss their relationship, she has been open about planning their wedding, which has been in the works since they got engaged.

“What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding?” she said. “I started making that when I was like 10. I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’" She also explained that the wedding hadn't happened yet because of her work schedule, which has obviously been quite packed over the past few years.

Sydney also added that she wants to have a large family down the road. “I think about having four kids," she told the mag. "I dream of teaching them how to ski when they’re little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. That’s something I really, really look forward to.”