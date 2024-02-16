Home > Television > Euphoria Sydney Sweeney's Secret to Looking Gorgeous Is All About Feeling "Strong" and "Confident" Sydney Sweeney is known as one of the world's most beautiful women, partly thanks to her unusual workout routine. By Jamie Lerner Feb. 16 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If we thought we’d already passed the era of Sydney Sweeney, we’d be wrong. The young star is set for another year of success in 2024 with the releases of Madame Web followed by Immaculate and upcoming films Eden and Echo Valley. While Sydney is definitely talented, her fans can’t stop talking about her electric beauty.

Fans have even made a joke of commenting on her Instagram posts with anger over their boyfriends’ love for the Euphoria star, but it’s all in jest. Even still, we can’t help but want to get in shape like Sydney. Luckily, she’s shared several of her workout routines, tips, and healthy habits to guide us towards Sydney-like perfection.

Sydney Sweeney’s workout routine is all about enjoying herself and feeling good emotionally.

“I always find whenever I feel strong, that means I'm happy and I'm confident,” she told Women's Health. “Strength is inner happiness with yourself and a love for yourself.” To make those feelings a reality, Sydney skis, participates in MMA, hikes, and goes to her favorite Pilates class, Solidcore. It’s rare not to find Sydney doing some sort of sporty activity.

She’s been skiing ever since she was a kid, and she was even on a ski team when she was younger. As she grew older and moved to Los Angeles, she took up slalom waterskiing, which is when you strap both legs onto one ski. “You get tired really fast,” she said of the unique sport. “I see such a change in my body after an entire summer of [skiing]. My arms are stronger, more sculpted. My abs are rock solid.”

Sydney also loves hiking with her rescue pup, Tank. “We would go on six-hour adventures — there was rock climbing and climbing trees and finding little streams and paths,” she explained. “There were no actual trails. We just explored.” But moving to LA once again affected her routine, so she started hiking the trails in Malibu, Solstice Canyon, and near the Hollywood sign.

In addition to hiking and skiing, Sydney has been doing mixed martial arts since she was just 12 years old. “I really wanted to find something that was as physically challenging as everything [back home],” she said after her move to LA. “Some of my guy friends were MMA training, and they were doing grappling, and I was like, 'This is so cool.'”

She added, “[The dojo community is] such a beautiful community of people who have each other's backs, and you learn discipline and you learn respect.” She started going to the dojo two to three times a week after her introduction to the MMA lifestyle for years, and she still fights for fun every so often.