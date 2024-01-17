Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Coquette Trend Is the Newest Aesthetic Dominating TikTok Coquette is another micro-trend dominating TikTok, but what actually qualifies as "coquette" is debatable for many. Here's what you need to know. By Sara Belcher Jan. 17 2024, Published 4:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @constellationinspiration, @dear_terryberry, @gelipotion

The micro-trends dominating TikTok come and go faster than most, and at this point there's so many that it's almost impossible to keep track. of them all. Some, like the mob wife aesthetic and cottagecore, are distinct from each other, while others tend to meld together. Currently, the coquette aesthetic is the latest trend taking over the app. Coquette is defined as "a woman who flirts," but to nail the current look of this trend, there's no flirting required.

Coquette is a very niche trend, focused on baby pink and bows.

The influx of pink bow emojis on TikTok can be directly linked to the rise in the coquette aesthetic, which focuses largely on outfits, nails, and accessories adorned with dainty pink bows. Though it follows a similarly light color palette to previous trends like cottagecore, those who are heavily entrenched in the trend are vocal about the differences between them — and if you want to partake, you better be ready to know what sets them apart.

Where cottagecore is an airy aesthetic, focus on nature, billowy white fabrics, and hair scarves, coquette is much more niche than that. Dating back to the days of Marie Antoinette, coquette leans heavily on hyper-feminine pieces and motifs. You're likely to see outfits consisting of a lot of baby pink and white with coquette. Coquette is closer to balletcore, though the addition of dainty bows will be what ultimately make it a coquette look.

Though the trend has been all over TikTok, not everyone is in love with it. For starters, the aesthetic sexualizes infantilizing looks, making many uncomfortable. Unfortunately, thin white women are also often considered to be the standard frame for this aesthetic, leading to some backlash among POC and those with bigger bodies.

Various celebrities have been associated with the coquette aesthetic over the years.

Lana Del Rey has long been considered the icon most associated with the coquette aesthetic, though some on TikTok disagree. Though her look incorporates the lace, bows, and feminine color palette coquette is known for, there's a lot of debate online that her look is more Americana than coquette. Regardless, as the trend has become increasingly popular, more and more celebs are stepping out in looks that are clearly coquette-inspired.

Sydney Sweeney's 2023 Met Gala look is a great example of the coquette trend. Between the hyper-feminine mermaid silhouette, the pale pink fabric, and the addition of big, black bows, it nails the aesthetic beautifully. Lily-Rose Depp's hyperfeminine looks are also often associated with the coquette trend. Though many of her looks for The Idol press tour were black, her affinity for dainty, frilly pieces is a big influence on the coquette trend.