Glen Powell's Look-Alike Contest Came With an Incredible Prize Glen Powell was recently the recipient of a look-alike contest, but he had something special for the winner.

Celebrity look-alike contests are a unique opportunity for people to gather to celebrate their favorite celebrity. Or, perhaps, the celebrity they may not like but happen to be a dead ringer for. We won't judge.

A recent spate of celebrity look-alike contests has included ones for Timothée Chalamet, Paul Mescal, Harry Styles, and now: Glen Powell. Look-alikes gathered in Austin, Texas this week to test their faces against the Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters actor. Glen, ever a good sport, even called in to the contest to offer a very unique prize to the winner.

Source: Mega

Glen Powell lookalike contest came with a pretty special prize.

Austin, Texas, is known for being a city of the weird. The city's motto, "Keep Austin Weird," is testament to that. Yet these days, celebrity look-alike contests fall less in the "weird" category and more in the "everyone's fascinated by them" category.

Glen is an Austin native. So on Nov. 24, 2024, fans and doppelgangers alike gathered in Austin's Auditorium Shores Park for the contest. It was judged by none other than Glen's mom and aunt, who filled in for the famous actor as he was stuck in Glasgow, Scotland, filming for Edgar Wright's The Running Man reboot.

Glen appeared via video, and joked that he was going to plan a heist with his herd of twins. He quipped, "I want to pull off a heist, and we don't need masks because we all have the same face: It's the perfect crime. They can't get all of us because we are one — a criminal Glen-terprise." The winner, Max Braunstein, was awarded a hat and cash prize. His choice to wear a Top Gun flight suit may have pushed his look-alike-ness over the edge.

But the hat and cash weren't all he walked away with. Glen also gave him an incredible opportunity. He told the audience: "Now, you may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents or any family member of their choice a cameo in my next movie. I am completely serious."

Speaking of cameos, Glen's parents get their own cameo deal.

If you wonder if you read that right, the answer is yes: His parents have appeared in a cameo role in every single Glen Powell film since Spy Kids 3D. As if the Texas charmer needed another reason for fans to love him, he's apparently adorably devoted to his parents as well.

