Samuel L. Jackson Unapologetically Speaks Out on Politics Samuel L. Jackson has endorsed the presidential campaigns of Democrats President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 11 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET

Academy Award-winning actor Samuel Leroy Jackson (admit it, you were today years old when you discovered what the "L" stands for) has never been afraid to speak his mind on and off the big screen. The Snakes on a Plane star has never pretended to be someone he's not and is a prime example of continuing to prosper in the entertainment industry by being yourself.

Fans were reminded of "Uncle Sam's" political prowess during Kendrick Lamar's February 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance. Part of the actor's career has included him being himself, which involves him standing up for injustice, specifically regarding the injustices Black people face in America. Samuel proudly speaks out about his beliefs and, unlike many people in his position, has unapologetically endorsed several politicians that align with his views. Here's what to know about Samuel L. Jackson's politics.

Samuel L. Jackson's politics have leaned towards the left throughout his career.

Samuel has never directly shared which political party he affiliates with. However, his actions and comments he's made over the years show he has many liberal views that align with the Democratic Party. The actor has proudly endorsed President Barack Obama during both of his presidential terms in 2008 and 2012. However, in a 2008 interview with Ebony, he admitted that he voted for him because he's Black and not necessarily because he agreed with his political beliefs. Samuel also argued in the interview that Obama's proximity to whiteness gave him a better advantage, a privilege he didn't have working in Hollywood.

"I’ve said to white Hollywood folks, ‘First thing you need to understand is, I am a n---a," he shared. "I’m a nice guy, but there are certain things that go “click," and I become that guy y’all worry about at night. That’s why y’all hire me.’ I bring something genuine about that type of guy who scares white people they can safely watch on-screen.”

Samuel also endorsed the Democratic Party during former Vice President Kamala Harris's race for the presidency in 2024. The actor spoke on Harris's behalf at one of her rallies at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga. The Morehouse grad told the rally's crowd that he fully supported the message the candidate ran on during her campaign: "We're not going back."

"We've got to show them all that our vote is our voice," the actor said at the event. "Our voice is our power, and our power is how we win. We are not going back. You d--n right."

Samuel L. Jackson has feuded with Donald Trump over the years.

Samuel's radical stance for Black liberation has unsurprisingly ruffled some feathers over the years. One of his most significant adversaries is President Donald Trump, who was elected for a second term in November 2024. During Trump's first race for candidacy in 2016, Samuel shared with Rhapsody Magazine (via NBC News) that he golfed with Trump before he became president and described him as "more P.T. Barnum than a politician" and sent him a bill even though he wasn't a member of his golf club.

The comment led to The Apprentice alum denying ever meeting Samuel, which the Shaft star proved was a lie by posting the bill on his Instagram account. "A bill from the guy that doesn’t know me & never golfed with me!" he wrote. "I’m gonna Block his a-- too!”

Samuel and Trump's feud continued over the years as the actor called out the president's actions. In 2023, the Tennessee native addressed Trump and the Republican Party, comparing them to the "rednecks" who taunted him and his loved ones while he grew up in the South.