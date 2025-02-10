Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music

These Are the Best Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Memes — Period

The flared jeans revolution will be televised.

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Feb. 10 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET

Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show
Source: TikTok/@canigetanowaaowaa

There were a lot of audio, visual, and emotional sights to behold during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. From the Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, and Serena Williams appearances, to his commitment to taking Drake down a peg, he did everything we wanted and more. This man is both a Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner, and his performance showed that.

Article continues below advertisement

While the revolution was certainly televised, there was one aspect of Kendrick's performance that all of social media couldn't get enough of. It wasn't the fact that everyone's parents had no idea what was going on. The people zeroed in on his flared jeans. This is why memes were invented, and while there were tons of jokes that didn't revolve around them, the best ones did. Sorry but this is now a flared jeans appreciation account.

Kendrick Lamar performing at the 2025 Super Bowl
Source: Mega

MISSterious

While we can't confirm or deny that Kendrick's jeans came from the women's section of the store, we do know they are Celine.

Article continues below advertisement

Lamar Beach

Post to X about Kendrick Lamar's jeans at the Super Bowl
Source: X/@lizchar

"Every day of our lives here we would say, 'Oh, great, it's the same thing every night.' I really wish we didn't do that." – Kristin Cavallari

Article continues below advertisement

We salute you

"My belt holds my pants up, but the belt loops hold my belt up. I don't really know what's happening down there. Who is the real hero?" – Mitch Hedberg

Article continues below advertisement

Extra flare please!

"I love a pair of sexy heels with jeans, a nice jacket, or a little dress." – Beyoncé

Article continues below advertisement

Please don't try this at home

kendrick lamar super bowl memes
Source: X/@gorgeousbrains

"Me, as a person, I grow. I'm like a chameleon. You know? That is a gift and a curse for me. But more so a gift, because it never puts me in a box." – Kendrick Lamar

Article continues below advertisement

Shut up!

"I think fashion is a lot of fun. I love clothes. More than fashion or brand labels, I love design. I love the thought that people put into clothes. I love when clothes make cultural statements and I think personal style is really cool. I also freely recognize that fashion should be a hobby." – Anne Hathaway

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping up with Kendrick Lamar

THOSE ARE CUTE JEANS.

Article continues below advertisement

Don't drag Kendrick

"I want to die with my blue jeans on." – Andy Warhol

Article continues below advertisement

At the Super Bowl, we wear flared jeans.

They are so fetch.

Article continues below advertisement

Allegedly!

kendrick lamar super bowl memes
Source: X/@ktprks

The jeans are 100 percent legal.

Article continues below advertisement

We wish you well, skinny jeans.

We have to call it. The time of death for skinny jeans was Super Bowl 2025, during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Kendrick Lamar's Political Views Have Always Been Part of His Music

Kendrick Lamar's Necklace at the Super Bowl Is Another Diss at Fellow Rapper Drake

The Ying Yang Twins on Kendrick Lamar Performing at Super Bowl LIX — "It's a Whole Vibe" (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Music News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.