These Are the Best Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Memes — Period The flared jeans revolution will be televised.

There were a lot of audio, visual, and emotional sights to behold during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. From the Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, and Serena Williams appearances, to his commitment to taking Drake down a peg, he did everything we wanted and more. This man is both a Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner, and his performance showed that.

While the revolution was certainly televised, there was one aspect of Kendrick's performance that all of social media couldn't get enough of. It wasn't the fact that everyone's parents had no idea what was going on. The people zeroed in on his flared jeans. This is why memes were invented, and while there were tons of jokes that didn't revolve around them, the best ones did. Sorry but this is now a flared jeans appreciation account.

Source: Mega

MISSterious

While we can't confirm or deny that Kendrick's jeans came from the women's section of the store, we do know they are Celine.

Lamar Beach

"Every day of our lives here we would say, 'Oh, great, it's the same thing every night.' I really wish we didn't do that." – Kristin Cavallari

We salute you

to whoever put kendrick lamar in those jeans last night, i hope both sides of your pillows are always cold — alexis ❀ (@RTRNTOSNDR) February 10, 2025

"My belt holds my pants up, but the belt loops hold my belt up. I don't really know what's happening down there. Who is the real hero?" – Mitch Hedberg

Extra flare please!

"I love a pair of sexy heels with jeans, a nice jacket, or a little dress." – Beyoncé

Please don't try this at home

"Me, as a person, I grow. I'm like a chameleon. You know? That is a gift and a curse for me. But more so a gift, because it never puts me in a box." – Kendrick Lamar

Shut up!

Anne Hathaway on the right side of history and Kendrick Lamar in flare jeans — A Beautiful Benefecktress (@OliviaPopesCoat) February 10, 2025

"I think fashion is a lot of fun. I love clothes. More than fashion or brand labels, I love design. I love the thought that people put into clothes. I love when clothes make cultural statements and I think personal style is really cool. I also freely recognize that fashion should be a hobby." – Anne Hathaway

Keeping up with Kendrick Lamar

THOSE ARE CUTE JEANS.

Don't drag Kendrick

My friend said Kendrick Lamar’s outfit last night was so camp.



Baby he’s just wearing flare jeans — samantha (@drakeismyzaddy) February 10, 2025

"I want to die with my blue jeans on." – Andy Warhol

At the Super Bowl, we wear flared jeans.

Kendrick Lamar’s jeans scream “I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom.” pic.twitter.com/3MOT8ePx13 — Meanwhile in the Real World (@meanwhile_world) February 10, 2025

They are so fetch.

Allegedly!

The jeans are 100 percent legal.

We wish you well, skinny jeans.

My main takeaway from the Kendrick Lamar performance is it’s over for skinny jeans. Finished. — Digital Suicide (@DigitalSuicide5) February 10, 2025