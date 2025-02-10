These Are the Best Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Memes — Period
The flared jeans revolution will be televised.
There were a lot of audio, visual, and emotional sights to behold during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. From the Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, and Serena Williams appearances, to his commitment to taking Drake down a peg, he did everything we wanted and more. This man is both a Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner, and his performance showed that.
While the revolution was certainly televised, there was one aspect of Kendrick's performance that all of social media couldn't get enough of. It wasn't the fact that everyone's parents had no idea what was going on. The people zeroed in on his flared jeans. This is why memes were invented, and while there were tons of jokes that didn't revolve around them, the best ones did. Sorry but this is now a flared jeans appreciation account.
MISSterious
Lamar Beach
We salute you
Extra flare please!
Please don't try this at home
Shut up!
Keeping up with Kendrick Lamar
THOSE ARE CUTE JEANS.
Don't drag Kendrick
At the Super Bowl, we wear flared jeans.
They are so fetch.
Allegedly!
The jeans are 100 percent legal.
We wish you well, skinny jeans.
We have to call it. The time of death for skinny jeans was Super Bowl 2025, during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.