Kendrick Lamar's Necklace at the Super Bowl Is Another Diss at Fellow Rapper Drake Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance was full of meaning for fans. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 10 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET

If you take one thing away from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, let it be the unabashed pettiness when it comes to his still ongoing feud with Drake. The rappers have been at it for a while and, in some ways, it culminated with the song "Not Like Us," for which Kendrick won a Grammy in 2025. But when Kendrick wore a lowercase "a" chain at the halftime show, it offered yet another Easter egg about their long-standing feud despite fans believing that Kendrick "won" after his Grammy wins.

But what does Kendrick's "a" chain mean? He wore a lowercase letter "a" on a necklace during his halftime performance, and it was hard to miss. The chain is just one of many subtle and not-so-subtle disses at Drake during the entire performance. Let's get into what it means.

Why did Kendrick Lamar wear an "a" chain?

Although Kendrick didn't do much to put focus on the chain during his performance at the halftime show, it was hard to miss. The diamond-studded necklace hung from Kendrick's neck with a large but lowercase letter "a" front and center. And, although Kendrick didn't publicly say why he wore the necklace or what it means, fans have a pretty good idea.

There's a famous line in "Not Like Us" where Kendrick says, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor." In fact, it's part of the song that audiences typically sing out loud and proud, whether they agree with Kendrick's assessment of his rap rival or not. And the "a" on his chain was seen as a nod to the a-minor chord. If that's truly what Kendrick's necklace meant at the Super Bowl, it makes sense, as far as fans are concerned.

Kendrick Lamar really wore an a minor chain while performing they not like us at the Super Bowl lmao pic.twitter.com/RVlh07GLAN — LIL PAPi (@lilpapifresh) February 10, 2025

"See, Kendrick does things I don’t even realize until way later," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "You mean to tell me that was an a-minor chain?!" Another posted, "Kendrick with the 'a-minor chain' killed me LMAO."