It looks like Kendrick Lamar might have to prepare for another lyrical back-and-forth with another member of Cash Money Records. Previously, Kendrick had a rap beef with Drake, which culminated in the song of the summer, "Not Like Us," and the news that Kendrick would be headlining Super Bowl LIX.

However, some fans had issues with the announcement as the game will be taking place in New Orleans, the hometown of Drake's mentor, Lil Wayne — who many felt was slighted intentionally. Kendrick responded to the backlash in his new album, "GNX", and unsurprisingly, Lil Wayne had a response of his own.

Lil Wayne responds to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl lyrics on X.

In his song, "wacced out murals," Kendrick shared his side of the story when it comes to "stealing" the Super Bowl from Lil Wayne. At the time of the announcement, Lil Wayne revealed he was upset by the news, telling fans, "It hurt a lot. I thought there was nothing better — that spot, on that stage, on that platform. It broke me, but I’m just trying to put myself back together."

In the first track on "GNX," Kendrick did not shy away from the controversy, rapping, "Used to bump Tha Carter 3 / I held my Rollie chain proud… Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down." It didn't take long before Lil Wayne responded to his name being dropped by Dot.

"Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head," Lil Wayne tweeted. "Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love." Yikes. So, does this mean we can expect a diss track from Weezy?

Many fans are urging Lil Wayne to not start another beef with Kendrick.

There is no denying that both Kendrick and Lil Wayne are two of the best rappers to ever do it. However, many fans are worried Lil Wayne is not as quick as he used to be to face up against Kendrick.

"Chill Wayne, ion want Kenny to smoke you , u a legend," one person wrote on the social media platform before another added, "With all due respect, Wayne, you’re gifted at many things, but beef has never been your strong suit in rap. You’ve had some good one-liners, but that won’t be enough here. Kendrick addressed the SB “snub,” just let it end there, legend. Kendrick is in crash out mode."

A third chimed in, "He didn’t even diss you like that. [Don't] let people gas you up for a diss. Stay a legend." As for Kendrick, he has previously praised the "A Milli" rapper multiple times.

