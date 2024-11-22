Home > Entertainment > Music Fans Are Convinced Kendrick Lamar Calls Out Comedian Andrew Schulz on 'GNX' “Don’t let a white comedian talk about Black women." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 22 2024, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram

No one is safe. Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise album titled "GNX" on November 22 — six months after his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" became the song of the summer.

His new album has already shaded a few famous rappers, including Lil Wayne, and now fans are convinced that Kendrick also called out Andrew Schulz, who went viral earlier this year for a comment he made about Black women on his podcast, "Flagrant." So, did Kendrick really shade the podcast host?

Kendrick Lamar called out a "white comedian" and fans are convinced its Andrew Schulz.

In his song, "wacced out murals," Kendrick name-dropped a few celebrities including Lil Wayne and Katt Williams, but it is the white comedian that Kendrick alludes to that has fans buzzing on social media. "Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law," Kendrick raps.

"I know propaganda work for them, and f--k whoever that's close to them / The n----s that c--n, the n----s that bein' groomed, slide on both of them." It wasn't long before listeners took to social media to share why they believe Andrew is the comedian he is referring to.

Source: Instagram Andrew Schulz with his "Brilliant Idiots" co-host Charlamagne Tha God.

"KENDRICK CALLED OUT ANDREW SHULTZ U B----S ON TWITTER BETTER TAKE NOTES ON HOLDING YT MEN ACCOUNTABLE," one person tweeted before another added, "If I’m Andrew Schulz and I heard Kendrick call me out I’d probably just find my way to Sentinel Island." A third chimed in, "Imagine. You went over to Andrew Schulz's podcast to have big fun with The Wretched and now you're immortalized in a Kendrick verse. Somebody check on those young men."

Andrew Schulz made headlines for his comment on Black women with British podcasters James and Fuhad.

In September 2024, James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, hosts of the "Shxtsngigs" podcast, appeared on Andrew's podcast, "Flagrant" and in the conversion the group started chatting about the "Black girlfriend effect." Andrew made some disparaging comments about Black women, saying that men are affected negatively by their relationships with Black women.

"They shave their hair because they start losing it because he's so stressed to be around this black girl complaining all the time," Andrew said. "They grow their beard because they need a cushion when they get slapped." Instead of calling out the podcaster, James and Fuhad just laughed — sparking criticism from their fanbase. They quickly released an apology, saying they made a mistake and were in "fight or flight" mode during the podcast.

However, Andrew dismissed their claims and shared that James and Fuhad asked to have other parts of the podcast removed — but did not mention his comments about Black women. "But with that joke about the black women, nothing," Andrew said. "The fight or flight thing wasn’t really there afterward." Andrew did not apologize for his ill-received joke.