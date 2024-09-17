Home > Viral News > Influencers Jeff Wittek's Beef With Andrew Schulz Heats Up: The Drama Explained Jeff Wittek found himself the unexpected target of a joke by comedian Andrew Schulz, and the drama that has followed continues to escalate. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 17 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @jeff, @andrewschulz

YouTuber Jeff Wittek is on the warpath against comedian and Flagrant podcast host Andrew Schulz. The drama between the two started with a crack by Andrew on a collaborative podcast episode between Flagrant and ShxtsNGigs hosts James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu.

Article continues below advertisement

Word got around to Jeff, and he was furious. So why is there beef between these two, who were previously collaborative and peaceful? Here's why they're beefing, and how the drama all got started.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Wittek's fury with Andrew Schulz has launched some epic internet drama.

In order to understand what happened between Jeff and Andrew, it's time to wind the clock back and talk about another YouTuber: the infamous David Dobrik. Jeff was once a regular on David's social media, engaging in pranks alongside the internet scoundrel.

But in 2020, David's often-shocking pranks took things way too far, and Jeff nearly died. In the video they were filming, Jeff was supposed to be dangling from an excavator over water. He claims that David told him the excavator would swing slowly, increasing speed over time, to make sure Jeff could hold on. However, David decided to prank his soon-to-be-former friend and swung the excavator abruptly.

Article continues below advertisement

This caused Jeff to slam his head into the side of the excavator, where he suffered extensive injuries including breaking his foot and hip, tearing a ligament in his leg, shattering his skull in nine places and nearly losing his eye. Although David later suggested he would do anything to take back that day and called it the "worst," Jeff sued him and still hasn't forgiven his former friend. He lives with life-altering injuries to this day.

Article continues below advertisement

This all sets the backdrop for the joke Andrew made about Jeff which the internet has dubbed, "cruel." In the collab with ShxtsNGig, over the summer, Andrew said, "Is he still crying about that?" He then mocked Jeff by fake-crying, "Uh, I got hit by a crane and I'm blind now." Adding, "Get over it!" And Jeff, stunned by his colleague's comments, was hurt and angry.

Jeff texts Andrew to directly address the hurt and anger he's feeling.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Jeff FM, with Tana Mongeau, Jeff revealed that the feud is ongoing. In fact, he recently sent some text messages letting Andrew know exactly how angry and hurt he is.

Article continues below advertisement

In text messages that he shared on the podcast, Jeff confronted Andrew, and suggested to Tana that his goal was to make Andrew feel "what he felt." As the text messages roll on and Jeff continues to pepper Andrew with questions about the joke, Andrew surprisingly reveals that he doesn't support David, and praises Jeff's career.