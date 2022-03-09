Jeff Wittek May Be Suing David Dobrik Nearly Two Years After the Excavator Accident

Jeff Wittek May Be Suing David Dobrik Nearly Two Years After the Excavator AccidentBy Kori Williams
Mar. 9 2022, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
These past couple of years haven't been the best for David Dobrik. He got called out multiple times for seemingly putting content above the safety of those around him. Plus, he didn't publicly respond to almost any of the allegations, making people feel like he didn't care.
In June 2020, David and the Vlog Squad took a trip to a lake in Utah. In a vlog that was posted almost a year later in April 2021, you see David swing Jeff Wittek from an excavator, resulting in Jeff crashing into the machine, permanently damaging his left eye.
Since the accident, Jeff has not only not blamed David for the accident but he's also defended him publicly. In February 2022, though, Jeff started calling David out for not supporting him since his eye injury. At first, Jeff decided not to take any legal action against David even though some fans felt he should. But now that Jeff is calling David out, is he suing him?
Is Jeff Wittek suing David Dobrik?
As of now, Jeff hasn't said definitively if he's going to sue David or not, but he may have teased the idea to his audience. In an episode of his podcast Jeff F.M., Jeff talks about the falling out that's happened between the two of them. When the accident first happened, it seemed like Jeff wouldn't even think to take legal action against David even though he was the one driving the excavator.
But all of that changed when Jeff found out that David blamed him for what happened in the upcoming documentary by Casey Neistat. Toward the end of the episode, Jeff says that Casey showed him the clip where David blamed him to "prepare me for what's coming and to prepare David for what's coming."
Jeff doesn't explain what this means. But at the end of the video, Jeff says to leave a comment on the video if you think he should sue or if you're an attorney.
David Dobrik has finally addressed the accident with Jeff Wittek.
In the March 8, 2022, episode of David's podcast VIEWS, he sits down with Jason Nash and talks about David being canceled. For the first time, David talks about the accident with Jeff and tells his side of the story. He says that the excavator stunt was actually Jeff's idea but that Jeff didn't want anyone to know that. So publicly, David ended up being blamed for the whole thing.
David says that Jeff sent him a DM with a video by 50 Cent of him hanging from an excavator. But David did mention that he only saw the message when Jeff was already in the hospital. David says Jeff wanted it to be a secret that he was the first one to have the idea for the stunt, and David agreed not to say anything. But because people started blaming him for what happened, he felt the need to defend himself.
"This is not what happened," David says in the episode. "It was a combined decision we made and it was a complete accident. And I'm so f--king sorry that accident happened but it did and there's no going back from that."
Later on, David also says that Jeff isn't being truthful. For example, Jeff has said that David isn't paying his medical bills, but on the podcast, David says that Jeff isn't informing them about what needs to be paid.
David says Natalie Mariduena, his assistant, has been reaching out to Jeff to figure out what needs to be paid. But so far, no one has gotten back to them. David clarifies that he will pay for anything Jeff needs him to.
For now, Jeff hasn't responded to David's claims from the podcast.