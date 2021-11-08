Vlog Squad Influencers Zane and Heath Talk "Opening Back Up" to Fans on Patreon (EXCLUSIVE)

Known for documenting their hijinks as part of the illustrious Vlog Squad , as well as sharing their thoughts and opinions on their popular weekly podcast Unscripted, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar are launching a slew of new VIP experiences on the independent subscription service, Patreon.

"We're going to be offering a couple of vlogs a month like we used to film back in the day when we lived together, and like we used to post on YouTube. And [fans are] going to be getting, you know, our high energy vlogs that we used to put out. It's going to be exclusive to Patreon ," Heath exclusively told Distractify.

He added, "And then also there's a lot of behind the scenes content that we're posting that has to do with our Unfiltered podcast, the set redesign, and just kind of getting to see deeper into Zane and our lives that we just stopped posting for a long time." Additionally, the content creator also revealed that fans will have access to extra bonus episode podcasts and members-only live streams.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Zane and Heath opened up about feeling "closed off" from fans, finding a core group of friends, and more.