Content creator Jeff Wittek has continued to make a name for himself following the unfortunate accident that damaged his eye. As a hair stylist and barber, Jeff has tended to clients like Pauly D and Big Sean, in addition to managing his YouTube and social media followings (which have ventured into the millions).

The influencer has no shortage of projects, between his podcast and line of haircare products, but in between it all he took the time to answer 13 quick questions with Distractify, spilling on the most famous person in his DMs, his favorite creator, and more.