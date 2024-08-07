Content creator Jeff Wittek has continued to make a name for himself following the unfortunate accident that damaged his eye. As a hair stylist and barber, Jeff has tended to clients like Pauly D and Big Sean, in addition to managing his YouTube and social media followings (which have ventured into the millions).
The influencer has no shortage of projects, between his podcast and line of haircare products, but in between it all he took the time to answer 13 quick questions with Distractify, spilling on the most famous person in his DMs, his favorite creator, and more.
What is your most-used emoji?
JW:🤣
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
JW: Eagle
Talk about the best fan interaction you've ever had.
JW: A girl who beat cancer came up to retake a photo because the last time we took a picture she was going through chemo and this time, she is cancer-free. It was incredibly heartwarming.
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
JW: Daniel Tosh. He is hilarious!
What's your go-to karaoke song?
JW: "Lose Yourself" by Eminem.
If you couldn't be an influencer, what would your dream job be?
JW: Definitely an actor. I have some exciting projects in the works. I can’t go into too much detail just yet, but be sure to keep an eye out on socials👀
If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?
JW: Leonardo Dicaprio. He is a great actor and I love everything that he is in.
What is the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?
JW: That I have a drug or gambling addiction, but in reality, my only addiction is spending too much money on smoothies.
Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?
JW: Justin Bieber.
What's your favorite platform to make content for and why?
JW: TikTok. I love how the platform has such a large reach! Also, the ability to easily go viral off a video is great!
What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?
JW: Hot cheetos and cream cheese.
What achievement are you most proud of throughout your time as a content creator?
JW: Winning a Streamy Award is definitely my proudest moment
What's your No. 1 distraction?
JW: Cody [Padrino]. Unfortunately.