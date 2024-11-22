Home > Entertainment > Music What Does Kendrick Lamar's New Surprise Album Title "GNX" Mean? Kendrick Lamar's new surprise album features the 1987 "GNX," a car that holds special meaning for the rapper. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 22 2024, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Kendrick Lamar

When it comes to music album titles, celebrities can be a little cryptic. Sometimes they're referencing a period in their life or someone who holds special meaning for them. A prime example of the latter would be one of the albums from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), "Donda." This album title is a clear dedication to his mother, who had the same name.

On the other hand you have bands like Panic! at the Disco, whose first album was confoundingly titled, "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out." With Kendrick Lamar dropping a new surprise album on Nov. 22, fans are wondering about the simple album title: "GNX." Luckily, Kendrick leans more toward the "easily explained" side of album names, although much of what we know about the reason behind choosing the name is speculation. Here's what we do know.

Here's the meaning behind Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" album title.

What we do know is that "GNX" is not just an acronym. It's a direct reference to something tangible. In the 1980s, Buick cars were at their prime. Sleek, almost futuristic, and desirable. None more so than the 1987 Buick Regal T-type limited edition known as the Grand National Experimental, or, you guessed it: GNX.

1987 happens to hold special meaning for Kendrick since it's the year he was born. According to several fan accounts online, his family owned a GNX, and this was the car in which he was brought home from the hospital. One fan went so far as to add that he used to play with "remote-controlled GNX cars" as a child.

On the album cover, Kendrick is photographed leaning against the hood of a beautifully preserved GNX, which cements the auto-music connection. Known as the "Darth Vader," the sleek old car gives off the same aura of professional determination and grit that Kendrick appears to be going for with the bold stare he offers on his "GNX" album cover. Although it should be noted that, like most of Kendrick's albums, there is certainly a deeper meaning to the title that has yet to be revealed.

The surprise album packs some (unsurprising) punch.

Like pretty much all of Kendrick's album, "GNX" packs some serious emotional punch. There are a few early takeaways from the surprise album drop, and they all point to Kendrick doubling down on some of his feuds.

For instance, one song takes direct aim at rival, Drake. The song, titled "Heart Pt. 6" is a continuation of Kendrick's "Heart Song" series. Drake tried to hijack the series by releasing his own "The Heart Part 6," but the inclusion of a song by the same name is clearly Kendrick's way of reclaiming it.

Kendrick also references his performance in the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl after the rap world decided that his spot should go to Lil Wayne. In "wacced out murals," Kendrick raps, "I used to bump Tha Carter 3 / I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these [n-words] agitated, I’m just glad it’s on they faces."

