Kendrick Lamar Is One of 2021's Most Prolific Rappers

The first time you heard a song from Kendrick Lamar was probably back in 2012. That was the year his debut album "Good Kid, m.A.A.d City" was released and it immediately caught the attention of hip hop lovers. Kendrick has consistently been compared to other rappers in the game like Drake , J. Cole , and ScHoolboy Q .

The reason he’s considered so talented is that a lot of his rap lyrics come across like poetry and he often tells detailed stories within the lines of his songs. There’s nothing mindless about the music that comes from Kendrick. For the most part, it’s all very deep and thought-provoking. So, what is the artist's net worth? This is where his net worth stands in 2021.

What is Kendrick Lamar‘s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendrick currently has a net worth of $75 million. It's also reported that over the course of his entire career, he’s pulled in $180 million! In 2018, he became one of the highest-paid entertainers of the year for earning $60 million.

His earnings based on his career as a rapper are beyond impressive. At the young age of 16, Kendrick released his first-ever mixtape. Even though he was still just a high school student, he attracted interest from local record labels in his area. In the early 2000s, he signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and released his second mixtape. By the time he signed with Lil Wayne, the world knew it was in for something great.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendrick Lamar Rapper, Songwriter, Record Producer Net worth: $75 million Kendrick Lamar is a talented rapper, lyricist, and record producer who's been on the scene since 2012. Birthdate: June 17, 1987 (age 34) Birthplace: Compton, California, U.S. Birth name: Kendrick Lamar Duckworth Father: Kenny Duckworth Mother: Paula Oliver Relationship: Whitney Alford (engaged since 2015) Children: 1 Education: Centennial High School

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne has helped so many talented rappers find their way and it’s awesome to realize he played a huge part in Kendrick's successful career. In 2012, Kendrick released “Swimming Pools (Drank),” which blew up almost as soon as it landed on the radio. The video now has close to 120 million views on YouTube. Kendrick has done some incredible things in his career, from hosting Saturday Night Live to being named GQ Magazine’s Rapper of the Year in 2013.

Kendrick was also nominated for seven Grammys in 2014. The artist has never slowed down when it came to releasing excellent music. In 2017, he released an album titled "Damn," which reached the No.1 spot on the Canadian Billboard 200 Chart. The album ended up becoming certified platinum and critics everywhere praised his lyrical excellence.

Article continues below advertisement