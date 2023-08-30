Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Comedian Andrew Schulz Has More to Offer Besides Jokes—He's Got Romance! Who is comedian Andrew Schulz’s wife? Now that he’s podcasting with Charlamagne tha God, we’re all wondering about Andrew’s love life with Emma. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 30 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@andrewschulz

Comedian Andrew Schulz has been on our radar for over a decade—he began his stand-up comedy career in college at UC Santa Barbara in the mid-2000s and has since become a multi-millionaire comedy mogul. But as he’s grown in his career, from Girl Code to a 2020 Netflix special to cohosting Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne tha God, he’s also grown in his love life.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew was the definition of a f---boi and has made a living off of that persona. But in reality, he’s also a loverboy with a wife. He and Emma Turner have been married for almost two years and the fans want to know more about Emma and their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Schulz married his wife, Emma Turner, in December 2021.

In a December 2021 Instagram post, Andrew announced his marriage to Emma to the world. “DETHRONED,” he wrote. “Harry and Meghan your time in the spotlight is done. Montecito isn’t big enough for two power couples living off the generosity of their in-laws!” Of course, the joker makes jokes about his special day, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Even still, they’ve been a high-profile couple ever since. While Andrew ascends the comedy ladder, Emma founded her own foodie blog, Blistered Peppers, which has its own mass of followers. As a food aficionado, she writes recipes and restaurant reviews that focus on approachability, substitutions, suggestions, and dietary restrictions.

Article continues below advertisement

She tells a story on her blog about when they first started dating. “When I met Andrew he didn’t eat bread … or refined sugar. He never cooked, ate one meal a day, and it was typically at a diner or a really bad sushi spot … yes, I can say really bad because, on our third date, he took me to his ‘favorite sushi’ and within an hour I had food poisoning. I’ll spare you the details, but it got messy in my building lobby.”

Article continues below advertisement

Woof! Thank god for Emma. Seems like Andrew needed a bit of guidance in his life when it came to eating. And considering the fact that Andrew is about 12 years older than Emma, it’s impressive that she helped him clean up and reapproach his culinary experience. According to reports, Emma was born on Feb. 14, 1995, which makes her 28 years old (and a Valentine’s Day baby!)

Emma Turner is an entrepreneur and foodie who also works in tech.

After graduating from NYU Gallatin with a B.A. in Fashion and Fiction, according to her LinkedIn, Emma went on to intern with Marie Claire, Penguin Random House, and BALENCIAGA before she became an Associate Buyer with Barneys. But in 2020, she decided to get her MBA from NYU Stern. By this point, she was already dating Andrew, whom she met while in college.

Article continues below advertisement

While at Stern, Emma founded Blistered Peppers, and after graduating, she worked as a manager at Mastercard. That all led to her current position at Apple, where she’s been an AI/ML Program Manager since Oct. 2022. And despite having a rich and famous husband, Emma has clearly forged a path of her own.