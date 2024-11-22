Home > Entertainment > Music Kendrick Lamar Addresses Tension With Lil Wayne on New Surprise Album "GNX" Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne aren't on the best of terms. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 22 2024, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hip hop fans are absolutely buzzing right now, as Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar just pulled a fast one and surprised dropped his new album, "GNX." As expected, the unexpected record is already sending shockwaves through the industry, especially since Kendrick addresses his ongoing feud with Drake.

Not only that, but Kendrick also unpacks the tension between him and Lil Wayne. But before we dive into what Kendrick had to say about Weezy on his latest project, let's take a step back and break down the beef between the two rap giants. Here's everything you need to know about the drama that’s been simmering for years.

What to know about Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne's beef.

The drama between Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne kicked off back in September 2024, when the NFL made a major announcement: Kendrick would be headlining the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show.

As if that wasn't enough to get people talking, Super Bowl 59 was set to take place in none other than New Orleans, the hometown of Lil Wayne. And let's just say, the news didn't sit too well with the legendary rapper.

Lil Wayne says he was “hurt” after not landing the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show:



“I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot… It broke me.” pic.twitter.com/JUGtlvzzSx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2024 Source: twitter

In a raw and emotional moment, Lil Wayne took to Instagram Live to share his feelings about being passed over for the halftime show. He said, "I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position. I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot." "It broke me," he added. "I feel like I let all of you down by not getting that opportunity."

Several other hip-hop moguls — including Nicki Minaj, Master P, and Cam'ron — weighed in, siding with Lil Wayne and condemning the decision to give Kendrick the halftime spot. Many argued that since Weezy is from New Orleans, he was the obvious choice for such a monumental performance in his own hometown. The conversation quickly spiraled into accusations that Jay-Z, a co-producer of the halftime show, was behind the decision to snub Wayne in favor of Kendrick.

What did Kendrick Lamar say about Lil Wayne on "GNX"?

On the opening track, "wacced out murals," from his brand-new album "GNX," Kendrick doesn’t shy away from addressing the controversy surrounding his Super Bowl halftime show announcement — and yes, that means Lil Wayne gets a mention.

“Used to bump The Carter 3, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down”



NAH KENDRICK TALKING — TY-RIN (@GothamCityGoon) November 22, 2024 Source: twitter

As previously mentioned, the NFL's decision to pick Kendrick over Lil Wayne sparked an online firestorm, with fans and fellow hip-hop artists split over whether Wayne should’ve been the one to take the stage in his own hometown. But Kendrick, ever the lyrical architect, wasn’t about to let that tension go unnoticed. "Used to bump 'Tha Carter III,' I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," Kendrick rapped.