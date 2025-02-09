The Ying Yang Twins on Kendrick Lamar Performing at Super Bowl LIX — "It's a Whole Vibe" (EXCLUSIVE) There's no East Coast vs. West Coast here. By Anna Quintana Published Feb. 9 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX. Initially, there was some controversy surrounding his selection, especially from fans of fellow rapper Lil Wayne, who believed that the New Orleans native should have been chosen to perform in his hometown.

Despite the debate, the Ying Yang Twins have their own thoughts on Kendrick and the 2025 halftime show. The rap duo spoke to Distractify exclusively about Kendrick's performance and shared an update on their own upcoming shows and national tour.

Source: MEGA

The Ying Yang Twins are excited to see Kendrick Lamar and hip-hop "shine" at the 2025 Super Bowl.

There was definitely some East Coast vs West Coast division surrounding K.Dot being named this year's halftime performer. And while the Ying Yang Twins are Atlanta natives, they believe a win is a win for hip-hop. "Seeing Kendrick at the Big Game? That's a whole vibe. Hip-hop is finally getting the shine it deserves," they told Distractify while promoting their partnership with Twix and the first-ever Second Screen Stare Down for a chance to win two solid gold bars (valued at $170K).

As for who they would love to see on the big stage (or what ideas they would have for their own Super Bowl halftime show), they teased, "As for halftime dreams, let's just say we've got some ideas that would leave the crowd lit."

Source: Courtesy Twix

We have no doubt the Ying Yang Twins can get a crowd lit. The duo are featured in the lineup for the 2025 Millennium Tour, alongside Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, and Boosie, and they can't wait to perform their classics for their fans. "We're hitting the road in March and April for The Millenium Tour in cities like Louisville, Detroit, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and more. It's all about bringing the energy to the fans and celebrating what's next for us," the Ying Yang Twins added.

Fans have been making mashups of the Ying Yang Twins' hit "Wait" with Kendrick's song "Hey Now."

Due to the similarities in style, many on TikTok and other social media platforms have been sharing mashups of the Twins's hit song "Wait (The Whisper Song)" and Kendrick's new bop, "Hey Now."