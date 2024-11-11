Home > News > Politics 2024 Ended in Heartbreak for Her, but Can Kamala Harris Run for President Again? Will she pull a Hilary Clinton and try again? By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 11 2024, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For Democrat voters, the 2024 Election did not provide they outcome they hoped for. But there was one person perhaps the most disappointed: the Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

For someone who was well-placed and qualified to become the president, it must have been a devastating personal blow to watch her dreams go up in smoke in the early hours of November 8 as the election results turned in favor of her rival, former and President-elect Donald Trump. But can she run for president again? Here's what we know about the chances of a 2028 Harris comeback.

Can Vice President Kamala Harris run for president again in 2028 or beyond?

Kamala did not see the victory she hoped for in 2024. But all is not lost. The current Vice President can run for the office of president again, with the only restriction being that if she were elected to the office of President, she could only serve two total terms, consecutive or not. But since she has not yet served in that capacity, the sky is the limit for her to run again.

Whether or not she gets the Democratic nomination again remains to be seen, however. In the past 16 years, women have found themselves closer to the office of President than ever. Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton narrowly lost the nomination for Democratic candidate to Barack Obama during her first attempt to run for the office. But then in 2016, she was granted the role of nominee and became the first female candidate from a major party.

In 2016, Clinton as the first female major party candidate lost to Trump. That loss was repeated again now in 2024, begging the question: if the two most qualified women to run can't win the presidency, what would it take for a woman to win? That remains a question for philosophers and Democratic strategists as they look ahead to 2028 and the best way to reclaim the highest seat in the land.

What the near future looks like for Kamala as her time in the White House comes to a close, for now.

Now that she's on her way out from the White House, life is going to look very different for Kamala. No more campaign runs, no more constant TV appearances, and a little room to breathe.

Harris has been serving the public for over 20 years now, but when she and President Joe Biden hand the reins over to Trump and his Vice President-elect JD Vance in January, she will be just another person for the first time in decades.

But that doesn't mean we'll stop hearing her name. There are a number of things she could do over the next four years, including prepare for another run in 2028, run for Governor or another political office, or simply focus on the things that matter the most to her.