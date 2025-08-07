The Fate of Principal Weems Was One of the Darkest Moments From 'Wednesday' Season 1 'Game of Thrones's' Gwendoline Christie portrayed the former principal of Nevermore Academy in the Netflix show. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 7 2025, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The first season of Wednesday did more than introduce Jenna Ortega's protagonist. This world based on The Addams Family was given the opportunity to flourish with all its strange creatures and unpredictable magical history. One of the most interesting characters the first season introduced was Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie).

The principal of Nevermore Academy used to be Morticia Addams's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) roommate during their youth. Unfortunately, Larissa will be nowhere to be seen during the second season of Wednesday. What happened to Gwendoline Christie's gentle character? The explanation behind Principal Weems's absence goes back to the conclusion of the first season of Wednesday.



What happened to Principal Weems?

After being sent to Nevermore Academy, Wednesday found herself in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. A mysterious killer was loose around the school, taking the lives of innocent people who happened to be in the area. The violent case led Wednesday and Principal Weems to investigate who could be behind the atrocious crimes. Even if the partnership didn't look like it was going to work at first, Wednesday and Larissa turned out to be a wonderful team.

The investigation led these brave characters to Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci). The villain pretended to be an innocent botany teacher at Nevermore in order to get closer to her goals. Laurel had been using the unpredictable nature of a Hyde monster to kill people, causing Principal Weems to feel betrayed due to the trust she placed in the antagonist.

Laurel Gates wasn't going down without a fight. When she realized that Wednesday and Principal Weems had already found out who she was, the villain was quick to kill Larissa without a second thought. Wednesday's biggest ally at Nevermore was murdered in cold blood. There weren't many adults left who believed that the protagonist had been framed for the aftermath of Laurel's plan.



Who is the new principal of Nevermore Academy?

After the unfortunate death of Larissa Weems, Nevermore Academy needed a new principal who could lead the academic journey of these outcasts. Netflix eventually announced that Steve Buscemi would join the cast of the series as Barry Dort, a pyrokinetics expert who turned out to be Larissa's successor. The character was very different from what audiences had seen in Gwendoline's principal.

Barry was only one of the new characters who were introduced in the second season of Wednesday. Billie Piper, known around the world for her role as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who, was hired to portray Isadora Capri. Even when Principal Weems wasn't around anymore, the show continued to introduce new adult figures that affected Wednesday's journey at Nevermore.