Season 2 of 'Wednesday' Broke up One of the Show's Most Popular Couples Nevermore Academy is filled with dangerous monsters, and heartbreak could be the fiercest of them all. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 7 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The first season of Wednesday featured a scary mystery involving a Hyde monster. But beyond the murders and the betrayal, love was in the air at Nevermore Academy. Enid (Emma Myers) realized that she was falling in love with Ajax (Georgie Farmer), a gorgon student from her class. Over the course of the season, Ajax realized that he had also developed feelings for Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) roommate.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, the second season of Wednesday revealed that the couple broke up. It took such a long time for Enid and Ajax to get together, only for fans to see them drifting apart quickly. Why did Enid and Ajax break up? Here's what we know about what caused one the most popular couples from Wednesday to bring their love story to a close.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Enid and Ajax break up?

When Enid was falling in love with Ajax, she still wasn't capable of turning into a werewolf. The girl tried very hard to fit into her community at Nevermore, but failing to bring her claws out made it difficult for the other werewolves to accept Enid as one of their own. These insecurities were palpable in the character for a very long time.

During the final moments of the first season of Wednesday, Enid was able to turn into a wolf in order to save Wednesday's life. The second installment of the show revealed that Enid grew more confident over the course of the summer. This change in her personality allowed her to realize that she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with Ajax, who came to represent her past self, in a way.

Article continues below advertisement

When Enid returned to television, she didn't want to confront Ajax about her feelings because she was afraid to hurt him. Nevertheless, she eventually had to break up with her crush from the previous season. It was painful, but it allowed Enid to completely move on from a relationship that wasn't working for her anymore.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Will Enid date someone new in 'Wednesday'?

There are plenty of students at Nevermore Academy, meaning that Enid could have a new romantic partner once her chapter with Ajax is closed for good. The second season of Wednesday has shown the werewolf growing fond of Bruno Yuson (Noah B. Taylor). However, the young students are only friends for now.

Netflix decided to divide the second season of Wednesday into two parts. Ever since the release strategy did wonders for the fourth season of Stranger Things, the streaming platform loves to divide its major launches into multiple release dates. The first half of Wednesday's new adventure focused on the growing friendship between Enid and Bruno. Fans will have to wait a little bit more before finding it out if it will grow into a romance and how the dynamic between the two will change.