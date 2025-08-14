What Is ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader’s Ethnicity? Inside Her Background and Upbringing In 2019, Brooks Nader won Swim Search open casting call, and as a result, was photographed for the ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 14 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Model Brooks Nader is one of the most talked about figures in recent years from the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, and her profile was heightened even more when she joined the cast of ABC’s long-running competition hit, Dancing with the Stars, in 2024.

Now, she and her sisters are set to star in their own new reality series, called Love Thy Nader, premiering Aug. 26, 2025, on Freeform. Ahead of the debut, many fans want to know more about her, including her ethnicity.

What is Brooks Nader’s ethnicity?

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Brooks is of partial Lebanese descent, according to TV Insider. She is also part Irish, German, English and Scottish. She is the oldest of four sisters, and her sisters have followed in her modeling footsteps. The sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland Nader, along with Brooks, are set to have their model lives chronicled in the upcoming reality series Love Thy Nader, per The Advocate.

Brooks’ parents are part of her notable family background.

She was born to Breaux Gardner Nader, a senior advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors, and Holland Pryor Greene, according to Soap Central. Brooks is also the granddaughter of Dr. Sam Nader, who is the assistant athletic director for football of the LSU Tigers. In addition to her sisters, other members of her family are also set to appear on the show.

She also comes from a family that prioritized religion.

In the teaser for her reality series, it appears that Brooks and her sisters were raised in a traditional Christian household, which is likely to be discussed on the show. The sisters mention that they had to follow strict rules while growing up and that they had "family devotional" six times a day. Additionally, Brooks‘ religion also extended to her education, as also attended the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge.

Brooks’ ex-boyfriend and former ‘DWTS’ dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, made shocking claims about her in August 2025.

On Aug. 9, Gleb responded to a fan in his TikTok comments about the previous allegations from Brooks that he is a cheater, according to People. He then began to lip-sync over a recording with the words, "I don't know where you got your information from, I don't know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect." "Your 'source' needs a refund… because that story? 100% fake," he added in the caption of the post. When another commenter expressed their excitement at seeing Gleb on the new season of DWTS, he revealed that he wouldn’t be returning.

“Afraid you won’t. 14 years of loyalty, erased by someone's lie," he wrote in response, suggesting that the claims made about him by Brooks during their messy split led him to being fired from the show. The drama of the former couple’s breakup will be documented on Love Thy Nader, and in the teaser for the season, Gleb is heard saying, "Just sad how people spread lies and rumors to promote their new reality show."

The Nader sisters are looking forward to share their lives with their fans in their new series.

Speaking exclusively with People ahead of the season premiere on Aug. 26 on Freeform and Hulu, they gave viewers a brief rundown of what to expect. “Born and raised in Louisiana, the four of us always dreamed of moving to New York to chase big-city dreams,” they told the outlet in a joint statement.

