Carole Radziwill and Ghislaine Maxwell's Photo Resurfaces — Details on Their Friendship The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star has defended her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 6 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET

Although she's no longer a star of The Real Housewives of New York City, Carole Radziwill is still keeping fans intrigued about what's going on with her professional and personal life. The former Bravolebrity stunned the network's day-one viewers when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, confirming she was ready to end her years-long feud with Andy Cohen. “It’s Carole Radziwill!" Andy said in August 2025 as WWHL guests Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers cheered.

While many were pleased to see Carole and Andy get back on track after a long time, others remembered one of her more controversial relationships. Many have wondered about her connection to Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, especially after a photo of them has continuously made its rounds over the years. Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Carole Radziwill and Ghislaine Maxwell's photo circulated online in August 2025.

Carole's return to the Bravo-verse raised a few eyebrows in the digital streets. Several days after her WWHL interview, Bravo fan social media account Bravo Snark Side posted a photo of Carole and Maxwell out together, along with the headline, "All I could think about while Carole Radziwill was on WWHL." According to another Instagram account, Bravo Vs. Everybody, Maxwell is also credited in Carole's 2005 book, . The Housewives alum has also addressed their friendship in interviews.

What Carole Radziwill has said about her and Ghislaine Maxwell's friendship.

Carole and Maxwell's throwback photo also drew attention when Maxwell was arrested in her home in June 2020 for conspiring with Epstein to engage in multiple criminal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of young women and girls. In February 2020, several months before her arrest, Carole was asked about her and Maxwell's friendship during an interview on Heather McDonald's podcast, Juicy Scoop.

"Before the interview started, I asked Carole, 'Can I ask you about a photo that has gone around? It was a Getty image of you at a movie premiere with Ghislaine Maxwell,' who has a strong association [with] Jeffrey Epstein, as you guys know," Heather shared on her podcast, per Nicki Swift. "She just really wants everyone to know that she believes survivors of sexual assault and has a lot of sympathy for anyone who has ever had to go through anything like that."

Source: Mega

Carole also spoke for herself during the interview, stating, "People are gonna regret saying mean things about me if they're saying mean things about my friendship [with Maxwell]." She then explained that she and Maxwell became friends in the early 2000s and that she set her up with Prince Andrew after her husband, Anthony Radziwill, died in 1999. However, Carole said at the time that she hadn't spoken to Maxwell since around the time their now-infamous photo was taken.