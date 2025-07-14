Ghislaine Maxwell Had Many Secrets and One of Them Was Who Her Husband Was "People keep asking me, but I am not dating Ghislaine." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 14 2025, 7:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In January 2024, more court documents about Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's relationship were unsealed and made available to the public, per the Miami Herald. Their exact relationship timeline is a bit murky, though reports estimate they began dating in the early 1990s and were together for roughly a decade. Despite no longer being in a relationship, the two remained very close. So close that Maxwell would often participate in threesomes with her financier ex.

Long after their romantic relationship ended, Maxwell exhausted herself trying to keep Epstein happy. For him, that meant procuring underage girls whom the two of them sexually abused. "I recall a blonde and I recall a brunette," said Maxwell during testimony. In 2019, Epstein took his own life after he was arrested. Authorities turned their attention to Maxwell, who went into hiding. During that time, she transferred her assets to a trust controlled by a man believed to be her husband.

Source: Mega; YouTube/Arctic Circle

Ghislaine Maxwell was married but it was kind of a secret.

According to The New York Times, Maxwell told prosecutors that she was married but wouldn't say to whom. Two friends of Maxwell's spoke with the outlet on background. After Maxwell sold her Upper East Side townhouse in 2016 for a cool $15 million, they said she started sharing a 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., with Scott Borgerson.

Three years later, Maxwell bought a mansion in Bedford, N.H., for $1.07 million in cash. This seaside sprawler was bought using an anonymous L.L.C., an hour from the Massachusetts house. In the summer of 2020, photographers snapped pictures of Borgerson walking a dog resembling Maxwell's champion-bred vizsla.

Borgerson was a trailblazer when it came to oceanic conservation and was writing articles about it for Foreign Affairs. In 2013 he was asked to speak at the Arctic Circle's annual assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland. Maxwell was also on a panel that year, and it's believed the two crossed paths for the first time while there. It should be noted that Borgerson was married with two children at the time. He filed for divorce the following year.

Scott Borgerson dumped Maxwell over the phone while she was in jail.

While Maxwell was in jail awaiting sentencing, Borgerson reportedly dumped her in a phone call, per the Mail on Sunday. "There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement," an anonymous source told the outlet. "It became confrontational." Borgerson evidently told Maxwell he had moved on to someone else, a 49-year-old yoga teacher named Kris McGinn.

Borgerson then put the home they shared up for sale in February 2022. The mysterious former husband told the Wall Street Journal he previously lived there with an ex. "She was here years ago, but actually left when this thing started to rear its ugly head — her situation from conduct decades ago," he said.