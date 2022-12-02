Where Is Scott Borgerson Now? Details on Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Husband
In July of 2020, Prosecutors in the case against Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, dropped a bombshell at the British socialite’s bail hearing when they claimed that she is secretly married.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe accused Ghislaine of using her marital status to hide her wealth and told the presiding judge that the heiress has refused to name her husband. "The defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse," the lawyer stated.
According to multiple reports, Ghislaine’s secret husband is tech CEO Scott Borgerson. The 46-year-old co-founded CargoMetrics, a maritime innovation company based in Boston, Mass. after serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. Where is he now?
Where is Scott Borgerson now? Here's what we know about Ghislaine Maxwell's secret husband.
According to Scott's LinkedIn profile, his former job as an active duty officer included "commanding a patrol boat conducting search and rescue and law enforcement missions in the Gulf of Mexico, serving as the ship navigator and a boarding officer onboard a cutter deployed on interdiction operations in the Caribbean Sea, and teaching at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy."
It appears as though Scott left active duty in 2007 before co-founding CargoMetrics, which he in turn left in 2020. In 2021, he became the President and COO of a stealth startup that is yet to be made public. He has not posted on LinkedIn in several years but has interacted with posts written as recently as the fall of 2022. He was also apparently a panelist at the 2019 Service Academies Global Summit.
Scott is a father of two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife named Rebecca. He keeps a very low profile online, which is certainly understandable given the circumstances. He was first linked to Ghislaine, 60, in August 2019 around the time that her ex, Jeffrey, was found dead in his jail cell after being arrested on sex trafficking charges. Scott denied dating Ghislaine, telling the New York Post that, contrary to reports, she had not been living in his Massachusetts home.
"She’s not here, I have no idea where she is," he claimed. Though Scott wouldn’t comment on the status of his friendship with Ghislaine, he did say, "Nobody wants to be close to this radioactive situation. I’m just an ocean policy person, I was serving my country in the military … I’m an ethical person with a good reputation and integrity."
In December of 2021, Ghislaine was convicted of five sex trafficking-related counts, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy to commit choate felonies. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June of 2022.
Scott's family is reportedly devastated over his involvement with Ghislaine.
In July of 2020, an unidentified relative told The Sun that those closest to Scott were trying to make sense of what was happening and didn't believe he had actually tied the knot. "My family is already traumatized. This is never something I would wish on a family," the insider shared.
"[Scott and Ghislaine] never married, they don't believe in marriage," the source added. "As far as most of his close relatives are aware, they had no plans to marry, they don't know where all this has come from … They have had nothing to do with what Ghislaine is accused of."
The insider said Scott told his parents — who live in Missouri — that he was in a relationship, but simply described his girlfriend as a "high profile woman."
It’s also been speculated that the entrepreneur’s romance with Ghislaine ended his marriage to wife Rebecca. However, Scott was allegedly charged with assault and domestic battery in June of 2014 following an incident involving his wife. The Sun reports that they divorced a few months after the supposed attack.
"They are a tight, loving family who have become collateral damage in all of this," a friend said of Rebecca and her kids. "They have been through a lot."