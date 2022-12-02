Where Is Scott Borgerson Now? Details on Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Husband

In July of 2020, Prosecutors in the case against Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, dropped a bombshell at the British socialite’s bail hearing when they claimed that she is secretly married.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe accused Ghislaine of using her marital status to hide her wealth and told the presiding judge that the heiress has refused to name her husband. "The defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse," the lawyer stated.