Ghislaine Maxwell Is Apparently Happy to Testify Before Congress — Why Hasn't It Happened?

In June 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in aiding Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Maxwell was his longtime girlfriend and, between the years 1994 and 2004, helped the financier recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims all under the age of 18, per the Department of Justice.

Almost three years later, Donald Trump was elected a second time after promising to release Epstein's client list. The existence of this list was backed by FBI director Kash Patel, deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, and United States Attorney General Pam Bondi. Six months into Trump's second term, he and his associates are singing a different tune. Maxwell has now offered to testify before Congress. Here's what we know.

Will Ghislaine Maxwell testify before Congress?

An anonymous source close to Maxwell told the Daily Mail that she would be "more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story." They continued, "No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."

When Maxwell's trial began in November 2021, much of the focus was put on her "little black book," reported Time. Back in 2015, the now-defunct Gawker printed a redacted version of the 97-page book, which includes the names of world leaders, famous performers, and business titans. The book, as well as a few of Epstein's address books, were entered into evidence during Maxwell's trial.

Maxwell never got a plea deal.

This same source also told the Daily Mail that, despite what people heard, Maxwell was never offered a plea deal. Although Maxwell never got one, Epstein did in 2008 after his lawyers brokered a deal with Florida prosecutors. According to the Associated Press, Epstein pled guilty to "state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution," in exchange for a 13-month work-release program. He could have gotten a life sentence.

In April 2025, Maxwell petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn her sex-trafficking agreement, arguing that she was covered by Epstein's non-prosecution agreement. The 2008 agreement did protect Epstein's co-conspirators, but only in the state of Florida. Maxwell was prosecuted in New York. Bondi's DOJ has until July 14 to respond, per Newsweek.