Some Think Ghislaine Maxwell Might End up Cooperating With Authorities — Will She Provide a List of Names?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 30 2021, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of five out of the six felony counts brought against her, including conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and sex trafficking of minors.
Jeffrey Epstein's conspirator is now facing a possible 65-year prison sentence. Some believe she could turn things around if she cooperates. Will she provide a list of names?
Ghislaine Maxwell has not yet provided a list of names.
Maxwell was convicted of five charges related to sex trafficking and the grooming of minors on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Some pundits now believe she may be able to reduce her prison sentence, which could be 65 years if she chooses to cooperate with the investigators and provide the names of others who were involved in criminal activities.
Maxwell's family, including brother, Kevin, and sister, Isabel, both of whom attended court, is thought to be in the process of launching an appeal. But success isn't guaranteed.
Here are some of the high-profile figures who spent time in the company of Maxwell and Epstein. Bear in mind: That's not the same as a list of names. Maxwell and Epstein were known for their broad and far-reaching network.
Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., Epstein's former pilot, told the court he once flew Chris Tucker and Prince Andrew.
During his testimony given in November 2021, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. named comedian Chris Tucker, American Beauty actor Kevin Spacey, Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former U.S. President Donald Trump as passengers he flew while working as Epstein's pilot between 1991 and 2019, per The Guardian.
As a 2019 article by Daily Mail suggests, Prince Andrew once hosted Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral, the Scottish holiday home to the royal family. A photograph of Epstein and Maxwell relaxing at a log cabin on the Balmoral estate started circulating a while ago.
Apparently, one of Epstein's dinner parties was attended by Prince Andrew, Woody Allen, and Soon-Yi Previn — or so says Chelsea Handler.
Comedian Chelsea Handler recalled the strange experience of attending a dinner party hosted by Epstein back in her twenties during an appearance on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast in February 2021.
"It was so awkward and so weird. I was like, 'What am I doing here?'" she said, via Metro. "I was at this dinner party, not for very long, and when we got there, I was like, 'What is this gathering?'"
"I've never been onto the private island and I've never been on his plane," Chelsea added. "I've met him one time and that was the time."
As Chelsea revealed, she accidentally asked Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn about how they met. She said she then realized it was time to leave.
Ghislaine Maxwell has not yet provided a list of names. It's uncertain if she would choose to share information on her list of contacts at all. Not to mention: A photograph provides no indication of the nature of Epstein and Maxwell's relationship with their acquaintances.