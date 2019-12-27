Kevin Spacey Says "Kill Them With Kindness" and Another One of His Accusers Dies

It's become a bizarre holiday tradition for Kevin Spacey to share a terrifying video on Christmas Eve in the voice of his former House of Cards character, Frank Underwood. For the second year in a row, Spacey posted a video wishing his fans a Merry Christmas, but with an underlying message.

This year's message? Kill them with kindness. Which is rather unfortunate timing considering that now three of his accusers have died this year.

Where are Kevin Spacey's accusers now? Three have died this year alone. Spacey's first accuser was Anthony Rapp, who claims Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14. This first allegation came out in October 2017 and, since then, a number of additional men have come forward to say that he sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them.

The exact number of men is unknown, as it was reported that many members of the House of Cards crew experienced harassment but it was never disclosed who or how many endured this. Spacey was also artistic director of the Old Vic in London from 2004 to 2015. At least 20 men came forward to say that Spacey exhibited inappropriate behavior on predominately young male staffers.

Anthony wasn't actually the first person to make allegations. While Anthony was considered to be the first to blow the whistle on Spacey's behavior, in actuality, another woman accused him of harassing young men first. Linda Culkin was deemed Spacey's stalker and was even sentenced to prison for death threats sent to the actor and bomb threats sent to two of his workplaces. She also made allegations about his actions with young men.

She was hit by a car in March and died in the hospital shortly after. No driver was charged for the incident.

In September, another accuser died, although his name is unknown. The man, who was a massage therapist, was suing Spacey under the name of "John Doe" for sexual assault. Shortly before the trial began, he died. A source informed Variety that he passed away from cancer. Because of the massage therapist's death, his case against Spacey was dismissed.

A third accuser died on Christmas Day of 2019. Ari Behn, a Norwegian author and ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise, accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo in 2007. The allegations came a decade after the incident.

On Christmas Day of 2019, Ari died of an apparent suicide. No further details have been disclosed as of yet.

It would appear that Spacey may have terrible timing in terms of his Christmas video. Spacey is heard in the video saying, "The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire. Do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness," in his rather frightening Underwood portrayal.

Considering that Ari marks the third death of Spacey's accusers this year and considering that Spacey is outright speaking about killing in the video, it's not exactly a surprise that some people are thinking a conspiracy may be lurking in the shadows.