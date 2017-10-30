Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay While Responding To Claims He Assaulted 14-Year-Old

Over the weekend Anthony Rapp, known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Rent, told Buzzfeed News that in 1986, Kevin Spacey invited him to his apartment for a party.

Rapp claims that later in the evening, Spacey, then 26, “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance,” on the then 14-year-old.

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Rapp says that he then pushed Spacey off of him, went to a bathroom and closed the door.

Rapp told Spacey he had to go home, with Spacey allegedly responding by asking Rapp if he was “sure” he wanted to do that.

Spacey released a statement on his Twitter early Monday morning, saying that he does not remember the encounter.

The statement read:

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor."

"I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Spacey goes on to add that he has had relationships with both men and women, and currently considers himself a gay man.

"This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy."

"As those closes to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

Rapp's accusations come less than a month after producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault by dozens of women. Rapp says he's coming forward now “not to simply air a grievance… but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent.”