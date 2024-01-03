Home > News > Human Interest Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous List Should Be out but One Victim Could Be Keeping It Under Wraps Who is Doe 107? She is one of Jeffrey Epstein's many victims and could be the reason why there is a delay in releasing the Epstein list to the public. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 3 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Ever since Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2006, the world has been captivated by a horrifying story of abuse, wealth, and the connections that come with God-tier amounts of money. His suicide in August 2019 added to an already fraught case as people involved were undoubtedly terrified their secrets would come to light. As the media released more and more information, consumers grew hungry for the full list of individuals who most likely participated in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Obviously the priority should be the victims involved but it's clear that many people are not-so-secretly hoping to find a specfic name or two on this list. After all, couldn't such a discovery contribute to their downfall? It's tough to know what will happen when the list is eventually released. It was scheduled to drop Jan. 1, 2024, but a delay by a woman known as Doe 107 has complicated things. Who is she? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse on July 8, 2019, in New York City

Who is Doe 107? She is one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

According to Newsweek, Doe 107's lawyer wrote to Judge Loretta Preska asking for clarification regarding details about his client that could be released to the public. It was Judge Preska who made the decision to reveal the more than 150 names and therefore she has the power to decide what information remains redacted. In his letter, Levitt said that Doe 107 "lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country and lives in fear of her name being released."

In October 2023 Judge Preska ordered Doe 107 to give an affidavit "supporting her assertion that she faces a risk of physical harm in her country of residence and providing detail concerning the hate mail she received" along with "additional factual support for Doe 107's contention that unsealing the relevant records would put her at risk of physical harm" no later than Nov. 22, 2023. Levitt was not her attorney at the time and therefore had no knowledge of this request.

Due to the fact that Levitt is now representing Doe 107, he asked for an extension of an additional 30 days so that he could gather the necessary information needed to keep his client's name redacted. Judge Preska granted this request on Dec. 21, 2023, and gave Levitt until Jan. 22, 2024 to "submit an affidavit and evidence on his client's behalf."

When will the Jeffrey Epstein list be released?

The Associated Press reported that the mysterious Epstein list is not what the public has been clamoring for, and will most likely be a bit of a disappointment to some. "Previously sealed court documents related to Epstein will be released starting Wednesday [Jan 3, 2024], but the great majority of those whose names appear in the documents aren’t accused of wrongdoing or have been mentioned previously in legal proceedings or news accounts," said the outlet.

Source: Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2005

The unsealed records are from the 2015 civil lawsuit Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre filed against Epstein's former partner Ghislaine Maxwell. This was settled in 2017 but the Miami Herald then "went to court to access court papers initially filed under seal, including transcripts of interviews the lawyers did with potential witnesses," per the AP.