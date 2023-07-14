Kevin Spacey Is a Mysterious Figure — but Has He Ever Been Married?
Kevin Spacey is known for being fiercely private about his personal life. But has the actor ever been married? Details ahead.
While Oscar winner Kevin Spacey's personal life may remain shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: In recent years, the controversy around the veteran actor has reached a fever pitch.
Amid the allegations of sexual misconduct that the House of Cards star has faced from multiple men, some are wondering about whether actor is married or was ever previously wed. Here's what to know.
So, has Kevin Spacey ever been married?
It appears that Kevin Spacey is not married, nor was he married in the past. Perhaps his passion for acting has been his primary focus, leaving little time for a trip down the aisle. With a career spanning decades, he has taken on numerous demanding roles, immersing himself in characters.
Others speculate that the actor's fiercely private nature has shielded his personal life from prying eyes. Spacey has always been known for guarding his privacy, skillfully evading the intrusive lens of the paparazzi. It's no surprise, then, that details about his romantic escapades remain elusive.
What is Kevin Spacey's sexuality?
In 2017, reports began to surface about Kevin's alleged inappropriate conduct. A few years later, in 2020, when actor Anthony Rapp made sexual assault allegations against him, Kevin used the time to publicly come out as gay. He also said that he'd had romantic relationships with both men and women.
"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor," Kevin said in his statement. "I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
He went on: "This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closes to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."
Who has Kevin Spacey dated?
Kevin was linked to actress April Winchell from 1976 to 1977, followed by scriptwriter Dianne Dreyer from 1992 to 2000, per The Sun.
He is also rumored to have dated actress Jennifer Jason Leigh and journalist Ashleigh Banfield, although neither of these relationships were confirmed.