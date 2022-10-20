The First Verdict in the Long List of Lawsuits Against Kevin Spacey Has Been Handed Down

Years after the #MeToo movement rose to popularity, House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey found himself at the center of controversy. Following the downfall of Louis C.K. and Harvey Weinstein, Spacey was added to the long list of industry professionals with allegations against them.

In an article published by BuzzFeed in 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of assault. According to Rapp, he was 14 and Spacey was 26 when the actor made sexual advances toward him.