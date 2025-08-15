Kandi Burruss’s Politics Questioned by Fans Due to Her Ties to the Chrisleys 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum's friendships have some wondering who she voted for in November 2024. By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 15 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@ChrisleyConfessions

Additionally, anyone who follows Kandi on Instagram knows she's never too busy to celebrate one of her friends' birthdays on her popular page. While her loyalty to those she loves is often praised by her fans, one of the Broadway producers' friendships made social media critics question which side she's on regarding her political beliefs. Here's the scoop.

What are Kandi Burruss's politics?

Based on her social media activity, Kandi appears to be a Democrat. The singer-songwriter has also used her platform to stress the importance of voting. In October 2024, she snapped a photo of her, her husband, Todd Tucker, and their children, Riley Burruss and Kaela Tucker, holding up Georgia peach stickers to confirm they voted during the 2024 election between Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Kandi confirmed in the post's caption that the family placed their early votes for Kamala.

"We’re a family that votes together! Four early votes for @kamalaharris!" she shared. "HAVE YOU VOTED?!!!!" While Kandi's vote for Kamala to be the nation's next Democratic president and its first female president of Black and Asian-American descent, social media users believed she was leaning more to the Right side of things months after Trump was voted in as President. In June 2025, Kandi faced backlash after she expressed her support for Todd and Julie Chrisley after Trump pardoned the reality couple in May.

The pardon allowed the Chrisleys to be released two years into their sentences for bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison with a reduced sentence of 10 years, while Julie was sentenced to seven years. Following their release, fans spotted Kandi celebrating their release on Chase Chrisley's Instagram post.

Chase captioned the post, "Thank you to Mr. President for making a remarkable decision and bringing our family back together! We love, support, and thank you, Mr. President!" along with Trump's infamous mating call, "Make America Great Again."

"Congratulations!!!!❤️ "I’m so happy for y'all!!!!!" Kandi cheered.

Kandi Burruss said her and Todd Chrisley's friendship is "bigger than a political stance."

In August 2025, Kandi further addressed her and Todd's friendship on her YouTube show, Speak On It, where Todd was a guest. During her interview with the Chrisley Knows Best star, one of his first interviews after his prison release, she mentioned around the 5-minute mark how she didn't understand why "people had a problem" with her Instagram comment. Kandi also said the comment resulted in social media users "trying to change my political views," assuming she had aligned with the Republican Party.

Todd shared that his "heart broke" after seeing the backlash his friend received on his behalf. He also expounded on how he believed the criticism was more about Trump pardoning him and Julie than Kandi's support. Nonetheless, Kandi, who has been friends with Todd and his family since 2014, said his support of the Trump Administration isn't one of her friendship dealbreakers. She even revealed that she wrote a letter to a judge in support of Todd and Julie.