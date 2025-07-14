Will 'RHOA' Continue to Twirl on Without Kenya Moore? Details on if She’ll Ever Return The Bravo vet didn't attend the long-running show's three-part Season 16 reunion. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 14 2025, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kenya

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta won't forget where they were when Kenya Moore twirled into Season 5. Since she proved to all of us she's "Gone With the Wind Fabulous," Kenya has become a Housewives vet and a renowned member of the Bravosphere. However, Kenya's actions during Season 16 of RHOA stopped her reign in its tracks.

During the monumental season, the mother of one's time on the show ended early after she was supposed to appear on the season with fellow full-time Housewives stars Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton, Drew Sidora, Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley, and Cynthia Bailey, who returned to the show in a "friend role. Since her shocking departure, and seeing how it all played out on the show, fans have wondered if Kenya will have a chance to reclaim her peach.

Will Kenya Moore return to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'?

As of this writing, Kenya nor Bravo has confirmed if she'll return to RHOA. The former Miss USA confirmed she was open to returning to the network after revealing she wasn't invited to attend the Season 16 reunion. In June 2025, Bravo shared the event's seating chart, which confirmed that neither Kenya nor Brit filmed the three-part special.

"I’m disappointed to not be a part of the #RHOA 16 reunion taping today,” Kenya wrote in a X (formerly Twitter) post after the reunion's cast was announced. "Please know I take full accountability for my actions and deeply apologize to all those affected including Brittney, the cast, crew, guests and viewers. I look forward to seeing you all back on Bravo soon.”

Kenya was suspended from RHOA after the opening of her Spa event, which was filmed during Season 16. The event followed the aftermath of an argument between her and Brit, where Brit was caught on camera saying, "I don’t play them games, I got whips, pistols, everything." After their blowup, Brit attended Kenya's event hoping to make amends, but Kenya wasn't having it. Instead, she unveiled poster boards titled, “Who Is This Ho?" which allegedly included explicit photos of Brit, including one that appeared to be her having oral sex.

Kenya's actions upset her castmates and were confirmed as the reason she didn't finish the rest of the season. She later apologized on multiple platforms, including during her appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. She also continued to support the RHOA cast for the rest of the season and shared her admiration for the fans who had supported her during her 12-year run on the show. "To the cast of #RHOA season 16, I wish you all an incredible season," Kenya captioned an April 2025 Instagram post. "To my friends and family, thanks for loving me flaws and all."

The RHOA vet's Season 16 nemesis, Brit, also shared in June 2025 that, in addition to skipping the reunion, she won't be returning to the show in future seasons. Additionally, the insurance agent filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo and its production companies on accusations of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false light, sexual harassment, and hostile work environment.