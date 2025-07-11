Carlos King Shares His Takes on Angela Oakley and Brit Eady 'RHOA' S16 Drama (EXCLUSIVE) "What we're not going to do is call Angela Oakley a liar." By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 11 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Bravo/Instagram/@thecarlosking

Multi-hyphenate creator Carlos King, a key figure in the reality TV industry, often credits his success to his time as an executive producer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, particularly during its record-breaking sixth season. Although he left RHOA in 2017, he remains connected to the show through his podcast, Reality With the King, where he shares insights on the series.

In a recent interview with Distractify ahead of the RHOA Season 16 three-part reunion, Carlos and addressed the controversial newcomers, Angela Oakley and Brit Eady.

Carlos King doesn't believe Angela Oakley orchestrated her husband, Charles Oakley's infidelity rumor.

However, the season took a dramatic turn when a man named Marcus interrupted Kelli's event, claiming Angela's husband, Charles Oakley was cheating, Angela later asserted in the season finale and on Carlos’s Reality with the King that Phaedra had contacted Marcus.

Marcus then accused Angela of trying to blackmail him into lying about Phaedra, which Angela denied. Carlos commented that the allegations were "out of character" for Angela.

"Why would Angela, at the end of the road, orchestrate something for attention?" he asked. "She didn't need it. She did her own investigation because she got the money to do it, and she uncovered things that she said she found. And based on that alone, she wanted to prove her and her husband's innocence, in the sense of, 'we felt like we were set up.' And I think the audience has to look at that."

Carlos admitted he understood how the audience could "see the confusion" in the situation and knows it's something the audience will continue to debate going into the reunion. He added that he's still going to stick beside Angela and her story. "What we're not going to do is call Angela Oakley a liar," Carlos said. "Because that's not who she presented herself to be since the inception of her time on the show."

Carlos King says Brit Eady is welcome to appear on an episode of 'Reality With the King.'

Carlos's defense of Angela extends to Brit, who had a challenging first season on RHOA. Fans witnessed Brit's conflict with Kenya Moore, who infamously displayed a poster with explicit images suggesting Brit was performing oral sex at her hair spa opening. This led to Kenya's suspension and subsequent exit from the show.

Although Brit remained during the season, she skipped the reunion. In June 2025, she filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo and the production company for defamation, emotional distress, false light, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment, asserting that the images shown were not of her and that the episode misrepresented her despite her requests to see the photos.

