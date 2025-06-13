Ralph Pittman Leaked “Explicit” Texts Between Drew Sidora and Ty Young Amid Affair Rumors "Keep crying for the cameras and telling your fake truth, but don't confuse acting with innocence." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 13 2025, 4:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega/X/@ralphpittmanjr

The drama has included Drew and Ralph arguing over his living in their basement, financial disputes, and accusations of infidelity on both sides. The peach holder was specifically accused of cheating with basketball coach and reality TV star Ty Young. While Drew and Ty have stated they're just friends, Ralph has maintained he believes they were in an extramarital affair. He supported his claims with multiple screenshots between them that were... flirty at best. Let's dive in.

Source: Mega

Ralph Pittman posted multiple intimate text messages between Drew Sidora and Ty Young — plus photos!

In June 2025, Ralph took his and Drew's relationship from messy to petty when he decided to share his proof of Drew and Ty's alleged affair. Ralph published screenshots obtained by X (formerly Twitter) gossip account @baddiestv on social media and showed suggestive conversations between Drew and Ty.

In the messages (Drew's are in green and Ty's are in white), the friends called one another "baby" several times. We've all done it, right? Well, some of us haven't sent our friends flowers or discussed becoming stepmother to our separated friends' children, which is what allegedly went down between Drew and Ty.

"It's crazy how I'm called a serial cheater with no receipts, when the affair that ended our marriage is denied like explicit details haven't been out there for years," Ralph captioned his since-deleted post. "Keep crying for the cameras and telling your fake truth, but don't confuse acting with innocence."

Ralph's screenshots of Drew and Ty's texts came after he made it even more difficult for her to deny cheating on him. On June 11, 2025, he shared an X post of multiple leaked, intimate photos between them. Several photos included Ty kissing Drew's neck, them posing in the mirror, and Ty snapping a candid shot of Drew while she was asleep. Why, Ty??

It’s crazy how I’m called a serial cheater with no receipts, when the affair that ended our marriage is denied like explicit details haven’t been out there for years. Keep crying for the cameras and telling your fake truth, but don’t confuse acting with innocence. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/mXDXKPQUGc — Ralph Pittman Jr. (@RalphPittmanJr) June 11, 2025

Drew Sidora denied having an affair but admitted she and Ty weren't exactly platonic.

While some fans were shocked to see evidence backing up Ralph's claims that Drew cheated on him with Ty, others were unbothered by it for multiple reasons. One of the main reasons is that Drew has already admitted, in various interviews, including her sit-down on Reality With the King, that she and Ty would flirt between their friendly calls and texts. However, she stated that their flirting never developed into anything more, and they remained friendly after what she described as a dark period in her life.

In addition to sharing digital proof that Drew and Ty may have been more than friends, Ralph leaked screenshots of the mother of his children texting another man named Blakk. Fans of RHOA will recall Porsha Williams accused Drew of dating Blakk, a business consultant, in a Season 16 episode, as well as the father of her child, Dennis McKinley. Ralph's screenshots showed her and Blakk discussing her allegedly trying to "cuff" him, and texts of them setting up for him to pick her up from the airport.

Spoiler Alert: Tampa was fabricated so Drew could keep her peach. I played the bad guy so she would have a storyline and make a comeback as an actress. It worked!! But it was unexpected that she would cheat on me and lie saying I cheated on her. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/75xbp7iA7z — Ralph Pittman Jr. (@RalphPittmanJr) June 12, 2025

Drew's estranged husband captioned the screenshots, stating, "Drew is dealing with Blakk sexually and trying to get back with me." He also claimed they collaborated to "fabricate" multiple storylines, including his controversial Tampa trip he made during Covid-19 in Season 13, and her memorable verbal spats with former co-stars, LaToya Howard and Fatum Alford. Drew, for her part, has said Ralph's antics are part of his auditioning for a peach.