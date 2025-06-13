Ralph Pittman Shares Texts From Estranged Wife Drew Sidora — Here's Their Relationship Timeline The duo announced their pending divorce in 2023. By Niko Mann Published June 13 2025, 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora, and her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, are feuding online, and fans are curious about their relationship timeline. The duo announced they were getting divorced in 2023, but the RHOA star and Ralph are still married. Fans of the reality show never liked the way Ralph treated his wife on the show, especially after it was revealed that he went on a trip to Florida without her and without telling her about it.

It was implied that he cheated on Drew during the trip. Fast forward to 2025, when Ralph claimed that Drew had an affair with WNBA player Ty Young, which she denied, but Ralph shared text messages between Ty and Drew on June 11 and claimed she'd cheated on him. He also claimed the Florida drama was made up for the show. As the drama heats up, fans are curious about their relationship timeline.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's relationship timeline is revealed.

Drew and Ralph were married in 2014. Drew has a son, Josiah, from a previous relationship, and the couple went on to have Machai and Aniya. The couple had a small beach wedding after meeting in 2013 on a press tour. "Three months later, we end up going for lunch," said Drew during Season 13. "Six months later, we were married ... It was amazing. It was a match made in heaven."

Apparently, Drew was wrong, and both she and Ralph filed for divorce in 2023 within an hour of each other, per People. While the couple handled their divorce, Ralph moved into their home's basement due to a court order. "It's still not settled and yes, we're still living together under the same roof," said Drew. "I didn't even know that could happen. I was like, 'What?' But yeah — he is living in the basement, and that was court-ordered."

In June, Ralph shared several posts online that revealed text messages between himself and Drew claiming that he "poured in Drew’s career before and during #RHOA." He also claimed the Florida trip was fabricated.

"Tampa was fabricated so Drew could keep her peach," he wrote. "I played the bad guy so she would have a storyline and make a comeback as an actress. It worked!! But it was unexpected that she would cheat on me and lie, saying I cheated on her." Ralph also shared pictures of Drew and Ty together, and they looked pretty cozy. However, Drew claimed the two only flirted and that they never had a romantic relationship.

It’s crazy how I’m called a serial cheater with no receipts, when the affair that ended our marriage is denied like explicit details haven’t been out there for years. Keep crying for the cameras and telling your fake truth, but don’t confuse acting with innocence. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/mXDXKPQUGc — Ralph Pittman Jr. (@RalphPittmanJr) June 11, 2025

"It’s crazy how I’m called a serial cheater with no receipts, when the affair that ended our marriage is denied, like explicit details haven’t been out there for years," he wrote.

"Keep crying for the cameras and telling your fake truth, but don’t confuse acting with innocence." Ralph also claimed Drew was dating musician Blakk Tatted, but Drew says they are only friends. "Drew is dealing with Blakk sexually and trying to get back with me," he wrote on X. "Most of the things you saw on tv was fabricated."

