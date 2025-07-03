Carlos King Applauds Armon Wiggins’ Apology for His Diddy Baby Oil Video — "We All Make Mistakes" (EXCLUSIVE) A clip of Armon being critiqued by Funky Dineva on Carlos's podcast, 'Reality With the King,' resurfaced after Diddy's verdict. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 3 2025, 6:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thecarlosking_, @thearmonwigginsshow

Producer and host of the Reality With the King podcast, Carlos King became the “King of Reality TV” by bringing his authentic self to everything he does. His supporters, known as "Reigndrops," appreciate his candid opinions on reality TV and his over 20 years of industry experience, giving his podcast a home on Charlamagne Tha God's Black Effect Podcast Network.

In July 2025, a past interview with YouTuber Funky Dineva resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where he stated that fellow content creator Armon Wiggins "needs to grow up." The clip gained attention after Armon was recorded dousing himself in baby oil following Sean "Diddy" Combs' acquittal of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Diddy was convicted of lesser charges of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Carlos discussed Armon's video and the influencer's Instagram post in which he apologized for his actions.

Carlos King said Armon Wiggins may have gotten "caught up in the moment" during his viral baby oil video.

During our chat, Carlos said he has met Armon in the past and believes the YouTuber has a "beautiful spirit" and "a beautiful person inside and out." The host also shared that, while he applauds Armon for building his audience of over 285,000 YouTube subscribers and even more across his social media platforms, it's easy to get "caught up in the moment and forget that there are people watching you."

"You do sometimes forget that you have a platform," Carlos said of Armon's video. "And you do sometimes forget that people have a camera, right? They can record you." In Armon's video, the content creator stood in the middle of a crowd while he screamed "More!" as multiple people rubbed baby oil on his back after hearing the disgraced mogul's verdict. Armon had previously covered the Diddy trial during its entire duration.

"We all make mistakes."

After receiving backlash on social media, Armon addressed his baby oil video in a statement posted on his Instagram account. The YouTuber took full accountability for his actions and said the moment wasn't reflective of the "honesty and objectivity" he provided in his extensive coverage of the landmark trial.

"Yesterday, a clip of me outside the courthouse went viral and was taken out of context," Armon wrote. "What started as a lighthearted moment part of a long-running joke with my audience was misinterpreted as support for Sean "Diddy" Combs. That was never my intention."

He continued: "For the past 60 days, I've worked hard to cover this case with honesty and objectivity. That moment was about sharing a bit of levity with the community that's been on this journey with me, nothing more. Still, I fully understand how the timing and optics may have felt hurtful, especially to survivors of abuse. I sincerely apologize to anyone who was impacted or disappointed."