Funky Dineva Addresses 'Tea-G-I-F' Future and Relationship With Fox Soul 'Tea-G-I-F' co-host Funky Dineva shared why he left the show on his YouTube channel in January 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 2 2024, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Quentin “Funky Dineva” Latham is a YouTube personality and ⅓ host of Fox Soul’s Tea-G-I-F.

In January 2024, Funky Dineva shared on his longtime YouTube account that he was exiting Tea-G-I-F due to financial and business conflicts.

Funky Dineva said there’s no “love lost” between him, Fox Soul, and his co-hosts.

Tea-G-I-F hasn’t replaced Funky Dineva, though co-hosts Claudia Jordan and Al Reynolds are set to remain on the show.

YouTuber and commentator Quentin Latham, better known as Funky Dineva, has made a name by spilling the tea on the who’s who of entertainment and reality TV culture. As Funky Dineva, Q has read the girls for filth on his YouTube channel of the same name.

Funky Dineva’s social media influence expanded into television as his career grew. In 2020, he parlayed into television as ⅓ of the Fox Soul’s Tea-Gif panel. The series, starring Funky, Claudia Jordan, and Al Reynolds, quickly grew praise for its unique approach to commentary centering on the Black LGBTQIA community. To fans’ surprise, Funky Dineva announced that his time on Tea-Gif ended ahead of 2024. Since confirming his exit, the TV personality gave his take on what led to his departure.

Why did Funky Dineva leave Fox Soul’s ‘Tea-Gif?’

After seeing her success on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, fans of the network were pleased to see Claudia spearhead another show catered to the Black, queer audience, in several episodes of Tea-Gif, Claudia, Al, and Funky shared their feelings regarding everything relating to Black culture.

In December 2023, Funky, Al, and Claudia ended the year by sharing their New Year resolutions for 2024. The following day, Funky stunned the show’s supporters when he announced he was stepping away from the show. “When Tea-Gif resumes, I, Funky Dineva Ross, will not be there,” Funky said on his YouTube channel.

Funky said the decision to leave Tea-Gif was “bittersweet” and wasn’t one he took lightly. He shared in his video that he was under a six-month contract with the network and waited until near the end of his contract to decide to leave the show.

Funky also explained he ended his six-month contract with Fox Soul after receiving the same pay for less work. The comedian claimed his pay dropped once Tea-Gif went from airing two nights to five days a week. Due to the extra work, Funky claimed he asked the network how much he would’ve made had the show stayed two nights a week.

After realizing the network “didn’t have or couldn’t find the money” he needed to remain on the show, and he “didn’t have or couldn’t find” to stay on the show, he decided it was best to quit. The host also said he would profit more by promoting his YouTube channel, which he launched in 2010.

Funky Dineva addressed rumors he was fired from ‘Tea-Gif.’

In 2023, Funky went viral several times for his comments on the show. Fans will recall the controversies behind his comments about Chloe Bailey, referring to the “How Does It Feel” singer as “lame” for defending her sister, Halle. Funky also publicly spat against Black women in the media, including Coach Stormy Wellington, who went viral in 2022 for slamming her friend’s “low vibrational” plate.

Funky’s takes didn’t always resonate with Black women and those who follow Tea-Gif. Before his exit from the series, a Change.org petition circulated begging for Funky to be removed. Funky Dineva shared in his video that his exit was strictly due to business and financial disagreements.

“We didn’t even know that I would not be back until the clock ran out because we were still negotiating until the last day,” he explained.

Is ‘Tea-Gif’ leaving Fox Soul?

Despite Funky Dineva’s absence, Tea-Gif will seemingly remain airing new episodes on Fox Soul. As of this writing, Claudia and Al are continuing their time as co-hosts of the nightly series. Moreover, Fox Soul hasn’t announced any plans to replace Funky.

Funky clarified in his YouTube post he has no “love lost” between Fox Soul and his former co-hosts. The influencer said that, while he doesn’t know who will replace him on the panel, the show has his full support, and he encouraged the show’s true fans — the “soulmates” — to follow his tune.

“I want you guys to continue, soulmates, supporting the show,” Funky said to the viewers. “I don’t know who will be appearing in my place. I don’t know anything.” “I definitely wish the show the best,” he added. “Y’all continue to support whomever it is they choose to fill the seat with, and hopefully, those guys go on to make some magic.”