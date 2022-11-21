'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Has A New Reunion Host — Hint: She's a Former 'RHOA' Star
VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is already known to showcase a ton of messy behavior and controversy. Between the LHHATL cast duking it out with love triangles, shaky friendships, and family turmoil, it can be quite a lot to stomach.
That said, the reunion that takes place at the end of each season serves as a time for the cast to reflect, forgive, and move on. Over the past few years, audiences have enjoyed media personality Nina Parker at the helm. However things have changed with a new face.
So, who is the new host of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion? It appears that the blunt yet charismatic lady is a former RHOA star.
Claudia Jordan has returned as the new host of the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ reunion show.
For folks that have yet to tune in to the Season 10 LHHATL reunion, you’re in for a surprise. It appears that Nina Parker is gone, and Claudia Jordan has taken her place.
Fans that are familiar with Claudia know that she appeared on Season 7 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta and VH1’s Couples Retreat Season 2.
Aside from Claudia’s stint on reality TV, the gorgeous 49-year-old is the host of Fox Soul’s Out Loud with Claudia Jordan and the co-host of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens alongside LisaRaye McCoy, Sylenna Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox.
Fans of Claudia know that she’s hilarious, has razor-sharp wit, and has a talent for diffusing conflict very quickly. Not to mention, Claudia has also taken on hosting duties for VH1’s Love & Hip Hop reunions in the past. So, it makes perfect sense that VH1 tapped Claudia for the gig once again.
At this time, there is no information about why Claudia’s predecessor Nina is no longer the host. However, Nina is busy hosting E!’s Daily Pop, which may have become a conflict with the LHHATL reunion.
Claudia Jordan is not married, but she is in a relationship with Kendal “KJ” Dismute.
Although Claudia has not yet walked down the aisle, fans believe that her time may be coming soon — especially because she’s been dating her boyfriend, Kendal “DJ” Dismute for quite some time.
Fans first saw Claudia and KJ on VH1’s Couples Retreat Season 2. Although thepair dealt with serious intimacy issues, they were able to work things out and salvage their relationship.
“I think we came in more superficial on the surface, but we’re leaving with a deeper understanding of each other although we’re three years in learning more about each other and what really makes each other tick,” Claudia said in a confessional with DJ.
So, with so much time in and a better understanding of each other, it’s not too far-fetched to believe that a wedding is down the line.