Porsha Williams’s Ex, Simon Guobadia, Paid Her ‘RHOA’ Salary When She Left the Show The Nigerian businessman reportedly covered what Porsha earned from her time on 'RHOA' and 'Dish Nation' before her 2021 exit. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 16 2025, 5:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@porsha4real, @iamsimonguobadia

When Porsha Williams decided to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans were anticipating seeing the lavish life she lived with Simon Guobadia. Porsha and Simon's highly publicized courtship and marriage were something we were waiting to have a front row seat to during its Sweet 16th season. Unfortunately, since the peach holder filed for divorce from Simon in February 2024, her time on the show looked utterly different, per her estranged husband's request.

Article continues below advertisement

During their divorce battle, Porsha and Simon have disputed over her time on RHOA several times. In 2024, the businessman blocked her from filming Season 16 of RHOA in the couple's former marital home, though she was awarded temporary, exclusive use of the property months later. Porsha also shared in court that Simon was willing to pay her RHOA salary to keep her off the show.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha Williams's 'RHOA' salary was covered during her and Simon Guobadia's relationship.

During their June 2025 court hearing, Simon's attorney stated he was financially supporting Porsha throughout the entirety of their relationship. The attorney claimed he began paying for her expenses when they started dating in the spring of 2021. At the time, Porsha was starring in RHOA and had a hosting spot on Dish Nation. In a video from the hearing posted on X (formerly Twitter) by account The Gworls Are Fighting, Simon's attorney claimed Porsha earned $1.6 to 2 million a year when she left RHOA.

There was reportedly no legal document or arrangement between them, but Simon's legal counsel said he wanted to ensure she "would have some sort of financial means to take care of her day-to-day needs" after letting go of two of her main income sources.

Article continues below advertisement

SIMON GOUBADIA’S ATTORNEY REVEALS PORSHA WILLAIMS HOUSEWIVES SALARY DURING DIVORCE HEARING..



Simon’s attorney also reveals Simon’s deportation has affected his income.

THOUGHTS?



Credit Lakeyshia Keyshia #Rhoa #bravotv #PorshaWillaims pic.twitter.com/jnIW5IHuIS — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) June 13, 2025

"During this time, Mr. Guobadia was actually giving his girlfriend about $30,000 a month, just off the strength of being his girlfriend," the attorney said in a video call. "And so also during that time. Mr. Guobadia took that into consideration that since she had left her employment with Dish Nation and also with the Real Housewives of Atlanta, two of her primary sources of income, that he agreed to pay his girlfriend $30,000.”

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha and Simon infamously confirmed their romance on Instagram in May 2021, months after he finalized his divorce from Falynn Pina, who appeared on RHOA with Porsha in Season 13. When the Porsha's Family Matters star left the series, her lack of employment and the lack of her $1.6 million to $2 million salary with Bravo played a role in their prenuptial agreement.

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha Williams claimed she paid for Simon Guobadia's child support expenses when he was detained by ICE.

After Simon's legal team shared what he allegedly did for Porsha during their good times, the RHOA star made it known she was still by his side even though their marriage didn't work. During the same June 2025 hearing, she claimed she had paid the child support bill for two of Simon's sons, plus other expenses, after the Nigerian native was detained by ICE in February 2025.

“I paid his child support for his two sons, and I also paid maintenance for the house, so that’s outside of utilities as well,” Porsha testified in court. “I really got concerned being that Simon was still detained. When it comes to his child support, I’m still married to him at the end of the day, and I just really felt it was unfortunate that they weren’t getting any help.”

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: “The mother had reached out to my assistant [and said] that she was concerned … When I had spoken to her, she made me aware that it had not been paid and so I paid it." Simon spent four months in an ICE detention center before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released him and deported him back to Nigeria.