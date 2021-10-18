Falynn Pina Guobadia Is a Mother of Three Boys With Another Child on the Way

While the world has been vocal about their opinions on Falynn moving on with her best friend, Jaylan Banks Pina , she continues to live life unapologetically on her own terms. After she revealed in August 2021 that she is expecting her fourth child with her beau, fans have a few questions about her family life. For starters, how many kids does Falynn have? Here’s what we know.

Not to mention, Falynn is also currently pregnant with her fourth child whom she shares with Jaylan. In August 2021, the couple revealed, via their YouTube channel, that they’re expecting a baby . The pair also shared that they have formerly changed their last name to Pina , as a way to honor Falynn’s grandfather.

Falynn’s boys can be seen on her YouTube channel showing their day-to-day lives and their personalities.

Falynn has three children : 14-year-old Troy, 13-year-old Dylan, and 8-year-old Liam. All of her children are from previous relationships.

Avid RHOA fans are likely privy to the fact that Falynn is a seasoned parent. Aside from once playing the stepmother role to Simon’s children, the model also has a few kids of her own.

In October 2021, Falynn and Jaylan Banks Pina announced that they are engaged.

On Oct. 17, 2021, Falynn took to Instagram to share that she and Jaylan are officially engaged to be married. “I said YES!!! I have no clue how #itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby #PerfectlyPina,” Falynn wrote with crying face and heart emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans immediately congratulated the couple on taking the next step in their relationship. “Beautiful ... Congratulations hun. You deserve it. You are so strong, courageous and selfless! Many blessings to you,” one fan commented. “I’m so happy for your next chapter with your fiancé, the boys and the baby girl … Congratulations to the Pinas,” another fan commented.

In July 2021 — after months of social media speculation — Jaylan revealed that he and Falynn decided to take their relationship from platonic to romantic. In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of them both with a sentimental caption. “A man is truly a man when he earns the respect of a good woman and keeps her trust,” Jaylan wrote.

Article continues below advertisement