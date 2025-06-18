‘Next Gen NYC’: Riley Burrus Broke Down After Accusing Charlie Zakkour of Racial Bias Riley and Charlie's drama began in a 'Next Gen NYC' scene. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 18 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

When Bravo's somewhat Housewives spinoff, Next Gen NYC premiered on the network in June 2025, fans were ecstatic to see some of the most memorable children from The Real Housewives franchise all grown up and taking on city in their own way. Within its first season, Riley Burruss, the daughter of longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, stood out among the cast of Bravo and nepo babies.

Article continues below advertisement

While Riley's reality TV career started long before Next Gen NYC, she proved that fans would see a different side to her, one that advocated for herself among her friends, including her co-star Charlie Zakkour. Let's dive into Riley and Charlie's drama.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Riley Burruss and Charlie Zakkour's drama began during their 'Next Gen NYC' outing.

In Season 1 Ep. 3 of Next Gen NYC, Riley, Charlie, and the rest of the cast, Ariana Biermann, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, were out when Riley spoke to a girl Charlie was interested in. Later in the episode, the cast unpacked the events, where Riley recalled her friend's love interest being rude and not introducing herself to Riley nor the rest of the group.

Charlie, however, felt Riley was the one being rude and said she "accosted" the girl. While sharing his side of the story, he mimicked Riley, who is Black by rolling his neck and waving his finger as he repeated what he heard her say. "Dylan and I are talking to these two girls, and she goes up to one of them like, ‘Yo, you think it’s cool to just be here with Charlie but not come up and make sure it’s cool with me?'” Charlie said of Riley.

Article continues below advertisement

Riley calls out Charlie for his microaggression towards her and she holds nothing back! #NextGenNYC pic.twitter.com/hSZvPtcQJ1 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) June 18, 2025

Riley instantly became upset and denied approaching the girl that way. Her denial is backed up by footage of her asking her what her name was, telling her "nice to meet you," and explaining "I love when my friend's girls ask my name." Charlie, who is white, reacted by putting the issue back on Riley, stating she also didn't introduce herself to the girls. As he's talking, Riley covered her face as she cried and called out her mostly white friend group had engaged in what she believed to be racial bias before.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m just so mad because every single time y’all do this," Riley says in the scene. "And I try not to make it a thing, but I hate when you guys try to play this like I’m scary or scaring a random white girl. It’s just so annoying."

"That’s cause it’s a real thing I have to go through every day," she reminded her friends. "I’m so f---ing nice to everybody. And there’s always like everyone tries to come off when I’m talking to a white girl that I’m trying to scare them. No, your girls are rude and it’s disrespectful. You’re around people, introduce yourselves.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

'Next Gen NYC' viewers called out the "microaggressions" in Riley and Charlie's scene.

As fans watched Riley and Charlie's drama play out, many shared their opinions about Riley's treatment. Several users noted how Charlie's microaggression of making Riley seem angry or violent around his white love interest on their show was wildly irresponsible. "We’re only three episodes in and riley has already been hit with the angry black woman allegations…" one user clocked.

Article continues below advertisement

"Microaggressions ARE REAL and Riley WASN’T wrong," another said. "That white boy just sat on that bus popped his neck, waved his finger and pretty much called Riley aggressive. But we’re suppose to act like we didn’t see it because it’ll ruin the viewing experience for Bravo fans, and cause uncomfortable conversations on the timeline. Even after Riley explained he still didn’t get it…of course."

I know that’s right Riley call your mama make sure she brings her red wig to New York #NextGenNYC pic.twitter.com/Gt5riUwaCr — BhaddMarques 🔛🪦🏠👧🏽 (@BhaddMarques) June 18, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

On Next Gen NYC, Charlie eventually apologized to Riley. However, he admitted he only apologized to diffuse the situation, not because he was actually sorry. After the blowup, Riley called her mom, who was proud of her daughter for sticking up for herself.