The 'Next Gen NYC' Cast Are the New Bravolebrities — Here's Their Instagram Handles! The casting lineup includes Riley Burruss, Gia Giudice, and Brooks Marks leading 'Next Gen NYC.'

Move over, The Real Housewives of New York City and Summer House! A new NYC-based show features some of our favorite Housewives stars' house kids. Throughout The Real Housewives' franchise, we've gotten to know many of the longtime stars' children. But now, some of the past supporting characters of the Bravo series are stepping out and taking the network by storm on their terms in Next Gen NYC.

As the trailer for the first season of Next Gen NYC shows, each cast member is ready for their 15 minutes of fame. And while the show had been in the works since at least June 2024, most of the cast has been camera-ready on Instagram for much longer. Let's dive into the Next Gen NYC cast's Instagram handles!

Ariana Biermann — (@arianabierman)

You don't want to be tardy for Ariana's party in NYC! Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter ventured to New York from Atlanta to chase her dreams of launching a streetwear line. Araina's Instagram shows moments with her family and her high school boyfriend, Hudson, who followed her to New York.

Riley Burruss — (@rileyburruss)

Another Atlanta fave (and arguably the one we're most excited about) is Riley Burruss. As Kandi Burruss's daughter, her love for music came naturally. However, with a Bachelor's in Music Business from New York University, Riley is ready to show the world what she can do. Rilez's reintroduction comes after she's been living her best content creator life on Instagram. Whether you need hair tutorials or nostalgic moments with Kandi and the Gang, her page has it all!

Ava Dash — (@ava_dash)

A Tribeca native who recently returned from L.A., Ava has a commanding presence. As the daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion icon Rachel Roy, she’s forging her path as a full-time model in NYC. With a new man in her life and fresh faces entering the circle, Ava’s effortless reign as the group’s most sought-after might not be so effortless after all.

Ava's Instagram mostly includes her modeling visuals, but every once in a while, she allows others to make cameos, like an Instagram Reel with her dad from 2023. In the reel, Damon shared how "proud" he was of all of her accomplishments.

Emira D'Spain — (@xoxoemira)

Emira burst onto the NYC scene after graduating from NYU, turning a coveted internship into a role as Paper magazine’s beauty director. Born in Dubai and raised in Dallas, she quickly became one of New York’s most successful content creators. Emira lives life on her own terms and never apologizes for her success. She usually stays above the fray when drama unfolds, but this summer, balancing romance and friendship loyalties might disrupt her perfectly planned hustle.

Emira's Instagram feed mostly includes photos of her posing at an event or near clear blue water or unboxing a luxury bag, showing us all of the luxury that's to come on Next Gen NYC!

Shai Fruchter — (@shai.fruchter)

Shai has learned to adapt to any situation, having grown up between Israel and China before finally planting roots in New Jersey for high school. Now living in Manhattan’s eclectic East Village, he’s free to explore creativity, romance, and the endless pursuit of authenticity. But joining this circle of bold, connected, and ambitious friends might be more than he bargained for.

Gia Giudice — (@_giagiudice)

Gia may be known as Teresa's firstborn, but this Real Housewives of New Jersey "dorter" has been in the Bravo spotlight since childhood. Already an icon — especially after her heartfelt Waking Up in the Morning song — Gia is now a young adult who has put law school on pause and is ready to explore all that New York City has to offer. A survivor in her own right, she is determined to juggle her busy schedule, long-term boyfriend, and nonstop hustle between New Jersey and Manhattan.

Brooks Marks — (@brooksmarks)

Brooks Marks, son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, is ready to take on New York — because if he can make it here, he can make it anywhere! Brooks made his Bravo debut while in college at NYU and is now a fashion entrepreneur with dreams of making it big in the Big Apple. While he often finds himself caught in the middle of the drama, he hates conflict and is at a major crossroads as he turns 25. He wants to forge his path — out from under his mother’s shadow — but keeps getting pulled back into family drama, not to mention his friends’ drama. With a never-ending to-do list, can he finally put himself first, or will his signature poker face crack under the pressure?

Georgia McCann — (@geowhatgeowho)

Georgia is a fourth-generation New Yorker and the ultimate Gen Z 'It' girl. She’s bold, brilliant, and unapologetic. Georgia fiercely defends the city’s artistic soul from developers and finance bros alike. She rules the downtown scene as a creative strategist for brands and events, but a surprising romance and shifting friendships may turn her world upside down.

Hudson McLeroy — (@hudson.mcleroy)

Hudson may be a rising star in Atlanta’s business world, but can he handle the relentless pace of New York City? Coming from a self-made family, Hudson has already found early success as an investor. He arrives in the City That Never Sleeps with his girlfriend, Ariana, but will the chaos of New York upend their romance? His Southern charm has served him well in Atlanta, but will it resonate with his new New York friend group, making this move his riskiest investment yet?

Charlie Zakkour — (@charliezakkour)

Charlie has been ruling the NYC club scene since he was 14 and has now transitioned into dominating the crypto and private investment world. He knows everyone (and their secrets) and isn’t afraid to speak his mind — often in a blunt way. He’s charming and fiercely loyal, especially to his friend Ava. This summer, Charlie is a free agent for the first time in years, but his newfound freedom may stir up more drama than ever.

