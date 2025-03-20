‘RHONJ's Gia Giudice Touches on Teresa and Joe’s Divorce on Her Podcast Gia announced her podcast, 'Casual Chaos' will air on March 24, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 20 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joe.giudice

Bravo fans have watched some of the ladies of The Real Housewives franchise for so long that their family instantly feels like ours. When one housewife's kid goes to college or turns their life around after a challenging time, we root for them as if they're our own. Some even follow in their parent's footsteps and become reality stars or part of the media themselves. Gia Giudice is setting to mark her territory in the latter category.

After spending most of her childhood on The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside her mother, Teresa Giudice, Gia has enjoyed being bitten by the reality bug. Fans have watched her grow from singing about keeping the peace in her family to causing some of the drama herself, proving she can stand against her mother's co-stars. But rather than spending her days watching her mother grow her empire, Gia is building her own with a new podcast where she dishes on her life as a reality spawn.

Gia Giudice announced her podcast, 'Casual Chaos' will touch on her parents, Teresa and Joe Giudice.

Gia revealed that her podcast, Casual Chaos with Gia will cover various topics addressing issues she's dealt with in her past and lessons she's learned while growing up in the spotlight. She said one topic she feel will resonate with her fans was her struggles navigating her parents, Joe Giudice and Teresa's public divorce.

She told People at the iHeartRadio Music Awards that her podcast afforded her the space "to talk about my experience and just share my experience on how I handled my parents’ divorce, legal issues, relationships, health, wellness.

Teresa and Joe were married from 1999 until 2020. Before Tre filed for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage, they each served time in prison after pleading guilty to bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served 11 months of a 15-month sentence and Joe served 41 months before he was deported to Italy in 2019.

Gia—who lived through her parents' divorce and legal woes on camera alongside her sisters, Audriana, Gabriella, and Milania—said she's ready for listeners to hear her take on everything that transpired. “I'm excited to talk about all these topics and really connect with my fans on a personal level,” she said.

What is Gia Giudice's net worth?

Gia's parlay into podcasting will only boost her already impressive net worth. She reportedly has a net worth of $1.5 million, which she earned as an ambassador for clothing brands like SHEIN. Gia also has a merchandising partnership with Bravo and sold merch with her famous "Waking Up In the Morning" song Additionally, Bravo fans might see the network again, as she's set to star in Making It in Manhattan alongside other Bravolebrity kids.